Why in News?

The Sirpur Cultural and Archaeological Landscape in Chhattisgarh’s Mahasamund district has been successfully inscribed onto the UNESCO Tentative List of World Heritage Sites . The nomination falls under the Cultural Category, following a formal proposal submitted by India’s Permanent Delegation to UNESCO in September 2026.

Historical Significance & Evolution

Ancient Identity: Historically known as Shripur , it served as the capital of South Kosala (Dakshina Kosala) between the 5th and 12th centuries CE .

Dynastic Patronage: Early antiquity is evidenced by copper-plate inscriptions of the Sharabhapuriya rulers (Pravararaja and Mahasudevaraja). It witnessed its zenith of cultural and architectural development during the 57-year reign of Panduvanshi ruler Mahashivagupta Balarjuna (7th century CE).

Foreign Accounts: The famous Chinese pilgrim Xuanzang (Hiuen Tsang) visited Sirpur in the 7th century CE, documenting its flourishing Buddhist traditions.

Architectural & Cultural Highlights

Religious Syncretism: Sirpur is a premier historical example of a shared urban landscape where Shaivite, Vaishnavite, Buddhist, and Jain traditions coexisted harmoniously. Despite being a Shaivite, King Mahashivagupta Balarjuna extended generous state patronage to Buddhist monasteries.

The Lakshmana Temple: Dating back to circa 7th century CE, this Vaishnavite temple is built entirely of bricks and is regarded as one of India's earliest and best-preserved brick temples.

Geological Feature: The ancient structures uniquely feature the use of distinctive local stromatolite rocks (fossilised microbial reefs).

Core Nomination Zone (9 Prominent Sites)

The UNESCO proposal encompasses nine specific architectural components:

Lakshmana Temple Rama Temple Gandheshwar Temple Anandaprabhu Kuti Vihara Swastika Vihara Market Complex Royal Palace (Rajmahal) Harshagupta and Tivaradeva Buddhist Viharas Baleshwar group of monuments

UNESCO Criteria Met

The site qualifies under two primary selection criteria:

Criterion (ii): Exhibits an important exchange of human values over time on developments in architecture, monumental arts, town planning, and landscape design.

Criterion (iv): Offers an outstanding example of an architectural ensemble or landscape illustrating significant stages in human history.

What is a UNESCO Tentative List?

A Tentative List is an inventory of properties which a State Party considers to be cultural and/or natural heritage of outstanding universal value, making them eligible for nomination to the World Heritage List. Inclusion in this list is a mandatory preliminary step before a formal nomination dossier can be evaluated by UNESCO.