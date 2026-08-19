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Home / Exam Mentor / Coining Sovereignty: How the Company began to rule

Coining Sovereignty: How the Company began to rule

This Day in History (August 19)

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Bhavna Singh
Chandigarh, Updated At : 10:55 AM Aug 19, 2026 IST
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Old Indian Coin of British East India Company
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 History

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The East India Company arrived in India in 1600 as a trader operating under licence from local rulers, and its early coins deliberately imitated Mughal currency so they would pass without suspicion. Victories at Plassey (1757) and Buxar (1764) changed the equation, and in 1765 the Mughal emperor Shah Alam II granted the Company Diwani rights, the authority to collect land revenue across Bengal, Bihar and Odisha.

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What it is

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Minting currency and collecting revenue were two faces of the same sovereign function in early modern India. Once the Company controlled revenue, its mints at Calcutta, Bombay and Madras kept issuing coin, still under nominal Mughal authority but with Company control growing by the year. Uniformity took decades to arrive: the Coinage Act of 1835 introduced a single silver rupee bearing the British sovereign's effigy across all Company territory, finally replacing the older patchwork of regional and Mughal-style currencies.

Significance

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Coinage worked as an economic tool and a quiet political statement at once, announcing a change of power well before any formal transfer of sovereignty. That link between coinage and sovereign authority didn't end with the Company; it still shapes how currency is governed in India.

Then (Company era)Now (independent India)
Company mints struck coin under nominal Mughal sanctionCoins are struck under the Coinage Act, 2011, on the authority of the Government of India
Coinage Act, 1835 unified currency across Company territoryCurrency notes are issued by the Reserve Bank of India under the RBI Act, 1934, giving it sole note-issuing authority
Company controlled both revenue and mints, fusing fiscal and monetary powerFiscal policy (Finance Ministry) and monetary policy (RBI) are constitutionally separated, though coins remain a rare exception issued by government, not the central bank
Decimal, uniform coinage was still decades awayIndia adopted decimal coinage in 1957, replacing the old anna-based system inherited from the colonial rupee

Key Points — UPSC Angle

Prelims: Battle of Plassey (1757), Battle of Buxar (1764), Diwani of Bengal (1765), Coinage Act 1835, Coinage Act 2011, RBI Act 1934, decimalisation of 1957.

Mains: Relationship between monetary authority and sovereignty; continuity between colonial fiscal-monetary control and the present-day division of currency powers between the Government of India and the RBI.

What questions can be expected?

Prelims MCQ: Under current Indian law, coins are issued on the authority of the —

(a) Reserve Bank of India

(b) Government of India, under the Coinage Act, 2011

(c) State Bank of India

(d) Ministry of Corporate Affairs

Mains: "Monetary authority in India has always been a marker of sovereignty, from the Company's mints to the present-day division of power between the Government and the RBI." Discuss.

Key Words

Diwani rights · Plassey · Buxar · Coinage Act 1835 · Coinage Act 2011 · RBI Act 1934 · monetary sovereignty

The writer is UPSC mentor, Rashtrapath, IAS, New Delhi

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