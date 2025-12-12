Cold Pyros: Playing with Fire!

The recent fire at Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub in Goa, which killed 25 people, is believed to have been caused by electric firecrackers used during a dance performance. The incident highlights the potential dangers of pyrotechnics in entertainment venues. In response to the Goa nightclub fire, authorities have banned the use of fireworks and pyrotechnics in tourist establishments across North Goa. Read on to know more about these:

What are Cold Pyros?

Cold pyros, also known as cold sparkers or pyrotechnic sparks, are a type of pyrotechnic device that produces a sparkler-like effect without generating significant heat. They're often used in entertainment venues, such as nightclubs, to create a festive atmosphere. "Cold pyros" in the context of stage effects (specifically cold spark machines or Sparkulars) were invented by the Chinese special effects company Showven Technologies. The original product was named the Sparkular and was introduced around 2016 and won "The Best Debut Product Award" at the LDI Show in Las Vegas that year.

How these work

Cold pyros work by using a combustible material, typically a metal powder (often containing titanium or zirconium powder) , that's ignited to produce sparks. The sparks are created when the metal particles react with oxygen, releasing energy in the form of light and heat. The core of the science is that these metal powders are ignited by an internal heating element and then propelled by a fan or compressed air into the atmosphere. The individual sparks produced burn very quickly and cool rapidly as they travel through the air. However, unlike traditional fireworks, cold pyros are designed to burn at a lower temperature, reducing the risk of fire.

Are these dangerous?

Despite being marketed as "cold," these devices can still pose significant risks, especially in enclosed spaces with flammable materials. Some potential hazards include:

Fire risk: Although cold pyros burn at a lower temperature, they can still ignite nearby materials, such as curtains, decorations, or furniture.

Inhalation risks: The sparks and particles produced by cold pyros can be inhaled, potentially causing respiratory issues.

Eye damage: Direct exposure to the sparks can cause eye irritation or damage.

Precautions

To minimize risks, it's essential to:

- Ensure proper ventilation and fire safety measures are in place.

- Keep flammable materials away from pyrotechnic devices.

- Follow manufacturer instructions and safety guidelines.

- Train staff on emergency procedures.

- Limit the use of pyrotechnics in enclosed spaces.