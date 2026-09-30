Cracking UPSC in the machine age

As Artificial Intelligence seamlessly weaves into the fabric of modern education, competitive exam aspirants face a critical crossroad. For an examination as rigorous and human-centric as the UPSC Civil Services Examination , tools like ChatGPT offer unprecedented convenience—but convenience can be a double-edged sword. Can a machine help build the deep analytical skills required for the IAS, or does it threaten to homogenise original thought? To understand how aspirants can responsibly leverage technology without outsourcing their intellect, we spoke with Jaspreet Bindra, Co-founder & CEO of AI&Beyond . Bindra breaks down the "Think First, AI Second" philosophy, flags the dangerous reality of AI hallucinations, and explains why future civil servants must master AI literacy long before they step into governance.

Q: How can UPSC aspirants use AI as a learning companion to enhance understanding, rather than as a shortcut that does the work for them?

Jaspreet Bindra: I would look at AI as a thinking companion, not a substitute for thinking. An aspirant can use it to explain a difficult concept in different ways, simplify a complex policy, compare two schools of thought, generate counterarguments, or even challenge their own understanding.

For example, instead of asking AI to write an answer on climate change, ask it to explain the issue, identify competing perspectives, and then question your own argument. The important part is what the aspirant does with the response.

The danger begins when AI becomes the first and last step: prompt, copy, memorise. That may save time, but it does not build capability. The real value of AI is not that it gives you answers faster; it is that it can help you ask better questions.