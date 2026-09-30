Cracking UPSC in the machine age
AI& Beyond’s Jaspreet Bindra shares the ultimate strategy to sharpen analysis and beat exam homogenisation
Advertisement
As Artificial Intelligence seamlessly weaves into the fabric of modern education, competitive exam aspirants face a critical crossroad. For an examination as rigorous and human-centric as the UPSC Civil Services Examination, tools like ChatGPT offer unprecedented convenience—but convenience can be a double-edged sword. Can a machine help build the deep analytical skills required for the IAS, or does it threaten to homogenise original thought?
To understand how aspirants can responsibly leverage technology without outsourcing their intellect, we spoke with Jaspreet Bindra, Co-founder & CEO of AI&Beyond. Bindra breaks down the "Think First, AI Second" philosophy, flags the dangerous reality of AI hallucinations, and explains why future civil servants must master AI literacy long before they step into governance.
Q: How can UPSC aspirants use AI as a learning companion to enhance understanding, rather than as a shortcut that does the work for them?
Jaspreet Bindra: I would look at AI as a thinking companion, not a substitute for thinking. An aspirant can use it to explain a difficult concept in different ways, simplify a complex policy, compare two schools of thought, generate counterarguments, or even challenge their own understanding.
For example, instead of asking AI to write an answer on climate change, ask it to explain the issue, identify competing perspectives, and then question your own argument. The important part is what the aspirant does with the response.
The danger begins when AI becomes the first and last step: prompt, copy, memorise. That may save time, but it does not build capability. The real value of AI is not that it gives you answers faster; it is that it can help you ask better questions.
Advertisement
Q: For linking current affairs with static subjects, can AI actually help build analytical ability, or does it risk replacing the aspirant's own independent thinking?
Jaspreet Bindra: It can do either, depending on how it is used. UPSC preparation requires connecting facts, concepts, and events. AI can be very useful as a bridge. An aspirant can take a current event and ask: Which constitutional principles does this connect to? What are its economic implications? What historical context is relevant? What could be the opposing argument?
That is a powerful use of AI because it expands the canvas of thinking. But the aspirant must ultimately make the connection themselves. If AI is doing all the synthesis, the student may develop the illusion of understanding without actually having understood anything.
I would follow a simple rule: use AI to widen your thinking, not to outsource your thinking.
Advertisement
Q: AI tools often hallucinate facts, court cases, and government data. How serious is this misinformation risk for an exam like UPSC where accuracy is critical?
Jaspreet Bindra: It is a very serious risk. One of the fundamental principles of AI literacy is understanding that a fluent answer is not necessarily a factual answer. Generative AI can produce something that sounds extremely authoritative and yet contains an incorrect statistic, a non-existent case, or an inaccurate interpretation.
For a UPSC aspirant, this is particularly dangerous because the examination rewards factual accuracy as well as analysis. AI output should therefore be treated as a draft for verification, never as the source of truth. Important facts should be checked against primary sources such as government reports, official websites, legislation, court judgments, and credible publications.
In fact, learning to verify AI may itself become an important skill. The future will not belong simply to people who can generate information, but to those who can distinguish information from knowledge.
Q: UPSC rewards original expression and diverse perspectives. If thousands of aspirants use the same AI tools, how do they avoid writing homogenised, shallow answers?
Jaspreet Bindra: This is one of the most interesting paradoxes of generative AI. If everyone asks AI the same question and accepts the first answer, we will inevitably get a certain sameness of language and thought. But AI can also be used to do exactly the opposite.
Ask it for five different perspectives. Ask it to challenge your argument. Ask what a policymaker, economist, sociologist, or citizen might say. Then disagree with it.
Your originality does not necessarily come from knowing something that nobody else knows. It comes from how you interpret, connect, and articulate what you know. In an AI age, your personal notes, experiences, observations, reading, and intellectual curiosity become even more valuable because they provide the raw material for an individual point of view. The objective should not be to make your answer sound like AI. It should be to use AI to make your own thinking sharper.
Advertisement
Q: How effectively can AI be used for answer-writing practice – for structuring answers, getting feedback, and improving presentation for Mains?
Jaspreet Bindra: This is probably one of the most useful applications. An aspirant can write an answer independently and then ask AI to assess its structure, identify gaps, suggest counterarguments, or test whether the introduction and conclusion are effective.
It can also act as a mock evaluator, provided the aspirant understands that AI feedback is not the same as feedback from an actual UPSC evaluator.
The sequence matters: Write first, use AI second. If you ask AI to write the answer first, you practise reading AI's answer. If you write first and then use AI to critique it, you practise answer writing. That distinction is crucial.
Q: Can AI help create truly personalised revision plans and identify an aspirant's weak areas, without making them dependent for basic discipline and recall?
Jaspreet Bindra: Yes, and personalisation is one of the areas where AI can be particularly useful. If an aspirant feeds it their study schedule, test performance, topics they repeatedly get wrong, and the time available to them, AI can help identify patterns and suggest a revision cycle.
But there is a fundamental limit. AI can create the timetable; it cannot create the discipline to follow it.
There is also a danger of becoming addicted to optimisation. Students can spend more time designing the perfect study plan than actually studying. The best use of AI is therefore to reduce the friction around planning while keeping execution firmly human.
Q: UPSC tests judgement, ethics, and critical thinking. Why will these human qualities remain irreplaceable, no matter how capable AI becomes?
Jaspreet Bindra: Because administration is ultimately about people, competing interests, and consequences. AI can present arguments for and against a policy. It can analyse data and identify patterns. But a civil servant may have to decide what is fair when two legitimate interests conflict. That decision involves values, context, empathy, responsibility, and accountability. Ethics cannot simply be reduced to an optimisation problem.
We often talk about AI becoming more intelligent. But as intelligence becomes increasingly available through machines, human qualities such as judgement, empathy, curiosity, and moral responsibility become even more important. As I have said in the broader AI conversation, the more AI comes in, the more human we will have to become.
Q: In an age of AI-generated content, how can aspirants consciously keep their own thinking, note-making, and analytical skills sharp?
Jaspreet Bindra: I would recommend maintaining a few AI-free zones in the preparation process. Read important material yourself. Make your first set of notes yourself. Write your first answer yourself. Spend time thinking about an issue before asking AI what it thinks.
A useful discipline is the “think first, AI second” rule. For instance, take a newspaper editorial, close it, and write down your own interpretation before using AI to compare perspectives. Similarly, write an answer under exam conditions before asking AI for feedback. The objective is not to avoid AI. It is to ensure that your brain continues to do the heavy lifting.
Q: Should AI literacy now be considered an essential skill for future civil servants, beyond just cracking the exam?
Jaspreet Bindra: Absolutely. I have argued consistently that in the AI age, everyone does not need to become an AI expert, but everyone needs to become AI literate.
For a future civil servant, this becomes even more important. They will increasingly encounter AI-assisted decision-making, automated systems, data-driven governance, and AI-enabled public services.
AI literacy should therefore mean more than knowing how to use a chatbot. It should include understanding what AI can and cannot do, how to question its outputs, how bias can enter systems, how data and privacy matter, and how to use AI responsibly. The civil servant of the future does not need to be a programmer. But they should be AI-literate enough to govern an AI-enabled society.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement