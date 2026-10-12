DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Exam Mentor / Criminal Tribes Act, 1871: When Colonial Law Criminalised Communities

Criminal Tribes Act, 1871: When Colonial Law Criminalised Communities

This Day in History (October 12)

article_Author
Bhavna Singh
Chandigarh, Updated At : 08:19 AM Oct 12, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

A person’s occupation, birth or community identity could, under colonial rule, become evidence of presumed criminality. The Criminal Tribes Act, 1871 turned this assumption into law, allowing entire communities to be notified, registered and placed under police surveillance.

Origin

Advertisement

The Act was enacted by the British Indian administration in 1871, amid anxieties over crime, mobility and control over populations. Colonial officials drew on notions of hereditary criminality, treating certain nomadic and occupational communities as naturally prone to crime.

Advertisement

This was not a neutral response to individual offences. It reflected a wider colonial method of governing through classification: fixing identities, mapping populations and using police power to supervise those seen as difficult to administer.

What it did

Advertisement

Once a community was notified as a “criminal tribe,” its members could face registration, restrictions on movement, periodic reporting and confinement in settlements or reformatory institutions. The stigma attached not to proven conduct but to community identity.

Colonial assumptionAdministrative consequence
Criminality was inheritedWhole communities were notified
Mobility encouraged crimeMovement and residence were restricted
Surveillance ensured orderPolice registration became routine

The law thus connected caste, occupation and criminal justice in a way that made social prejudice an instrument of administration.

What changed ?

The Act was repealed in 1952, after Independence. Notified communities were officially described as Denotified Tribes (DNTs).

But repeal did not erase its effects. Many DNT, nomadic and semi-nomadic communities continue to face difficulties linked to poverty, insecure housing, lack of identity documents, limited schooling and suspicion in everyday interactions with authorities.

It would be inaccurate to attribute every contemporary disadvantage to the 1871 law alone. Yet its historical stigma reinforced administrative practices and social attitudes that have made equal citizenship harder to secure.

Contemporary relevance

The issue connects with social justice, criminal-justice reform, welfare access and the protection of marginalised communities. A fair system must distinguish suspected individual conduct from collective identity.

UPSC relevance

  • GS-I: Caste, tribe, colonial policy and social change.
  • GS-II: Welfare schemes, vulnerable groups, governance and accountability.
  • GS-III: Internal security and criminal-justice administration.
  • Sociology: Deviance, labelling and social control.

What questions can be expected?

Prelims

Consider the following statements regarding the Criminal Tribes Act, 1871:

  1. It presumed criminality to be hereditary.
  2. It applied only to individuals convicted of a criminal offence.
  3. It was repealed after Independence.

Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

(a) 1 and 2 only

(b) 2 and 3 only

(c) 1 and 3 only

(d) 1, 2 and 3

Mains

“Colonial governance often transformed social difference into administrative categories.” Discuss with reference to the Criminal Tribes Act and its continuing implications for Denotified Tribes.

Key Words

Criminal Tribes Act, hereditary criminality, surveillance, notification, Denotified Tribes, nomadic communities, social stigma, criminal justice, social exclusion.

The writer is UPSC mentor, Rashtrapath, IAS, New Delhi

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts