Dadabhai Naoroji and the Drain of Wealth Theory

History

Dadabhai Naoroji was born into a Parsi family in Bombay on 4 September 1825. He worked as an educator and businessman, served three separate terms as president of the Indian National Congress (1886, 1893 and 1906), and in 1892 became the first Indian ever elected to the British House of Commons. But his lasting mark on Indian nationalism was economic: the Drain of Wealth theory, which he built up through his writing from the 1860s onward and finally laid out in full in his 1901 book, Poverty and Un-British Rule in India.

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Why it is important

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Earlier reformers had mostly petitioned for administrative concessions, asking for a bigger seat at the table. Naoroji went further, arguing with figures to back him up that colonial rule wasn't just mismanaging India, it was structurally impoverishing it.

What is the Drain of Wealth Theory?

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His case was that a large share of India's wealth was flowing out to Britain with nothing coming back for it through home charges like pensions, interest on British debt and salaries for British officials, through profits that British firms operating in India sent home, and through trade terms tilted toward British manufactures over Indian handicrafts. He connected this directly to India's poverty and to deindustrialization, the slow death of traditional crafts once free-trade policy gave the edge to British machine-made goods.

Significance

Naoroji's work became the intellectual base for early Indian economic nationalism, and R.C. Dutt and M.G. Ranade built on it afterward. It pushed nationalist argument away from asking for representation and toward a real structural critique of colonial rule, and it still surfaces in debates over how much colonialism reindustrialized India, and how lasting that damage was.

Key points of relevance from UPSC angle

Aspect Detail Key work Poverty and Un-British Rule in India (1901) Theory Drain of Wealth INC Presidency 1886, 1893, 1906 Other notable economic nationalists R.C. Dutt, M.G. Ranade British Parliament Elected MP, 1892

Relevant to GS I economic history and to Economy questions on colonial-era deindustrialisation.

Expected UPSC questions

(Prelims) The 'Drain of Wealth' theory is most closely associated with: (a) Bal Gangadhar Tilak (b) Dadabhai Naoroji (c) Gopal Krishna Gokhale (d) Bipin Chandra Pal (Mains) Explain the economic mechanisms identified by Dadabhai Naoroji in the Drain of Wealth theory and assess its relevance to understanding colonial deindustrialisation.

Keywords

Dadabhai Naoroji, Drain of Wealth, economic nationalism, Poverty and Un-British Rule, deindustrialisation, Home Charges, Indian National Congress, House of Commons, R.C. Dutt, colonial exploitation

The writer is UPSC mentor, Rashtrapath, IAS, New Delhi