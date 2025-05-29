Daily Quiz-112

1. The Iron Dome system uses which of the following technologies for interception?

A) Radar and GPS-guided drones

B) Tamir interceptor missiles and radar tracking

C) AI-based electromagnetic waves

D) Underwater sensors and airburst charges

2. Which missile defence system was most likely the inspiration behind Donald Trump’s proposed “Golden Dome”?

A) Russian S-400

B) Israeli Iron Dome

C) US Patriot System

D) Chinese HQ-9

3. Which of the following is an anti-ballistic missile system developed by India?

A) Akash

B) BrahMos

C) AAD

D) Astra

4. Which country has acquired the S-400 system despite US opposition?

A) Ukraine

B) Japan

C) Turkey

D) France

5. What is the reported per-interception cost of the Iron Beam system?

A) $0.50

B) $2

C) $200

D) $2,000

Answers Quiz 111 (May 28)

1. C) GMD

Explanation: The US Ground-based Midcourse Defence (GMD) system uses kinetic energy to destroy incoming warheads in space.

2. C) It is expensive and not 100% foolproof

Explanation: Despite its high success rate (Rs 90%), Iron Dome is costly and not fully guaranteed to intercept every threat.

3. C) Russian long-range surface-to-air missile system

Explanation: The S-400 is a Russian-made system designed to detect, track, and destroy aircraft, cruise missiles, and ballistic missiles.

4. B) Terminal High Altitude Area Defence

Explanation: THAAD is designed to intercept and destroy short- and medium-range ballistic missiles during their terminal phase.

5. C) India

Explanation: India has its own indigenous systems like PAD and AAD and has not directly contributed to Israel’s defence layers.