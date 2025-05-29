DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Exam Mentor / Daily Quiz-112

Daily Quiz-112

Modern Warfare
article_Author
Ravneet Kaur
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 07:21 PM May 29, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement
1. The Iron Dome system uses which of the following technologies for interception?
A) Radar and GPS-guided drones
B) Tamir interceptor missiles and radar tracking
C) AI-based electromagnetic waves
D) Underwater sensors and airburst charges
2. Which missile defence system was most likely the inspiration behind Donald Trump’s proposed “Golden Dome”?
A) Russian S-400
B) Israeli Iron Dome
C) US Patriot System
D) Chinese HQ-9
 
3. Which of the following is an anti-ballistic missile system developed by India?
A) Akash
B) BrahMos
C) AAD
D) Astra
 
4. Which country has acquired the S-400 system despite US opposition?
A) Ukraine
B) Japan
C) Turkey
D) France
 
5. What is the reported per-interception cost of the Iron Beam system?
A) $0.50
B) $2
C) $200
D) $2,000
 

Answers Quiz 111 (May 28)

1. C) GMD
Explanation: The US Ground-based Midcourse Defence (GMD) system uses kinetic energy to destroy incoming warheads in space.
2. C) It is expensive and not 100% foolproof
Explanation: Despite its high success rate (Rs 90%), Iron Dome is costly and not fully guaranteed to intercept every threat.
3. C) Russian long-range surface-to-air missile system
Explanation: The S-400 is a Russian-made system designed to detect, track, and destroy aircraft, cruise missiles, and ballistic missiles.
4. B) Terminal High Altitude Area Defence
Explanation: THAAD is designed to intercept and destroy short- and medium-range ballistic missiles during their terminal phase.
5. C) India
Explanation: India has its own indigenous systems like PAD and AAD and has not directly contributed to Israel’s defence layers.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts