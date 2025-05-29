Daily Quiz-112

1. The Iron Dome system uses which of the following technologies for interception?
A) Radar and GPS-guided drones
B) Tamir interceptor missiles and radar tracking
C) AI-based electromagnetic waves
D) Underwater sensors and airburst charges
2. Which missile defence system was most likely the inspiration behind Donald Trump’s proposed “Golden Dome”?
A) Russian S-400
B) Israeli Iron Dome
C) US Patriot System
D) Chinese HQ-9
3. Which of the following is an anti-ballistic missile system developed by India?
A) Akash
B) BrahMos
C) AAD
D) Astra
4. Which country has acquired the S-400 system despite US opposition?
A) Ukraine
B) Japan
C) Turkey
D) France
5. What is the reported per-interception cost of the Iron Beam system?
A) $0.50
B) $2
C) $200
D) $2,000
Answers Quiz 111 (May 28)
1. C) GMD
Explanation: The US Ground-based Midcourse Defence (GMD) system uses kinetic energy to destroy incoming warheads in space.
2. C) It is expensive and not 100% foolproof
Explanation: Despite its high success rate (Rs 90%), Iron Dome is costly and not fully guaranteed to intercept every threat.
3. C) Russian long-range surface-to-air missile system
Explanation: The S-400 is a Russian-made system designed to detect, track, and destroy aircraft, cruise missiles, and ballistic missiles.
4. B) Terminal High Altitude Area Defence
Explanation: THAAD is designed to intercept and destroy short- and medium-range ballistic missiles during their terminal phase.
5. C) India
Explanation: India has its own indigenous systems like PAD and AAD and has not directly contributed to Israel’s defence layers.
×
Unlock Exclusive Insights with The Tribune Premium
Take your experience further with Premium access.
Thought-provoking Opinions, Expert Analysis, In-depth Insights and other Member Only Benefits
Yearly
Monthly
Already a Member? Sign In Now
Advertisement
Live Matches
Advertisement
Advertisement