Daily Quiz- 113

1. What key advantage does Iron Beam offer over Iron Dome?

A) Greater range

B) Faster radar detection

C) Lower operational cost

D) Underwater usage

2. In Israel’s defence network, which system is deployed to intercept threats like cruise missiles and drones?

A) David’s Sling

B) Arrow

C) Iron Beam

D) Iron Dome

3. Which US-based company collaborates on Iron Dome technology?

A) Lockheed Martin

B) Northrop Grumman

C) Raytheon

D) Boeing

4. Which missile defence system intercepts threats at the terminal stage of their trajectory?

A) Arrow-3

B) THAAD

C) S-500

D) BrahMos

5. The term “layered missile defence” implies:

A) Use of multiple missiles in a barrage

B) Different systems for different altitudes/ranges

C) Missile silos at different locations

D) Underground shelters for protection

Answer Quiz 112 (May 29)

ANSWERS:

1. B) Tamir interceptor missiles and radar tracking

Explanation: Iron Dome uses radar to track incoming rockets and Tamir missiles to intercept them mid-air.

2. B) Israeli Iron Dome

Explanation: Trump’s idea for a “Golden Dome” to shield the US was reportedly inspired by Israel’s Iron Dome.

3. C) AAD

Explanation: AAD (Advanced Air Defence) is part of India’s two-tier ballistic missile defence programme.

4. C) Turkey

Explanation: Turkey acquired the S-400 system from Russia, straining its relations with the US and NATO.

5. B) $2

Explanation: Israeli officials claim Iron Beam laser intercepts cost only a few dollars per use, vastly cheaper than missile-based systems.