Daily Quiz 115

1. Under the Double Contributions Convention agreement, Indian workers in the UK benefit by:

A. Gaining UK citizenship in 3 years

B. Receiving UK pensions after 2 years

C. Saving 20% of their salary in social contributions

D. Getting tax exemptions on earnings in the UK

2. Which of the following Indian exports will see immediate zero-duty access in the UK?

A. Smartphones and camera lenses

B. Mechanical machinery and textiles

C. Optical fibres and ceramics

D. Petroleum and diamond products

3. Which British car brand is expected to benefit from India’s auto import duty concessions?

A. Toyota

B. Jaguar Land Rover

C. Hyundai

D. Skoda

4. The FTA allows UK firms to bid for Indian government procurement projects:

A. At all levels including state and local bodies

B. Only for sensitive defence procurements

C. Only for central government entities above a threshold

D. Without any threshold or qualification

5. Which of the following items is listed under India’s sensitive industrial goods excluded from immediate tariff cuts?

A. Gems and jewellery

B. Televisions and smartphone parts

C. Transport components

D. Base metals

Answer Quiz 114

1. C. Plastic products

Explanation: Plastic products are part of India’s sensitive industrial goods and are on the exclusion list, meaning they will not enjoy zero-duty access immediately.

2. B. 2030

Explanation: The agreement targets doubling trade from $60 billion to $120 billion by 2030.

3. B. Duty reduction will be immediate and total.

Explanation: The tariff will be reduced gradually — to 75% initially and then 40% over 10 years. There is no immediate elimination.

4. B. Dairy products and apples

Explanation: Sensitive agri-products like dairy, apples, oats, cheese, and vegetable oils are excluded from the FTA’s duty benefits.

5. C. UK has committed to 36 sub-sectors under Contractual Service Suppliers.

Explanation: The UK has offered mobility commitments in 36 sub-sectors, including Yoga instructors and chefs, under Contractual Service Suppliers.