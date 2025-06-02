Daily Quiz-116

1. Boko Haram took up arms in 2009 with which of the following primary objectives?

A. To establish a secular government in Nigeria

B. To expand oil control in northern Nigeria

C. To fight Western education and impose radical Islamic law

D. To gain independence for Borno State

2. Which faction of Boko Haram is officially linked with the Islamic State?

A. Ansaru

B. JAS

C. ISWAP

D. AQIM

3. The majority of civilian attacks, robberies and abductions are carried out by which Boko Haram faction?

A. ISWAP

B. Al-Shabaab

C. JAS

D. Janjaweed

4. As per the UN, approximately how many civilians have died due to the Boko Haram conflict?

A. 10,000

B. 22,000

C. 35,000

D. 50,000

5. ISWAP’s ability to conduct coordinated attacks is primarily attributed to:

A. Drone technology imported from China

B. Territorial expansion and decentralised command

C. Financial backing from Nigeria’s oil revenues

D. Support from Boko Haram’s main faction

Answers Quiz 115 (June 1)

1. C. Saving 20% of their salary in social contributions

Explanation: Indian workers will be exempted from social security contributions, leading to a saving of Rs 20% of salary.

2. B. Mechanical machinery and textiles

Explanation: These fall under industrial goods covered for immediate zero-duty access.

3. B. Jaguar Land Rover

Explanation: UK luxury brands like JLR, Aston Martin, Bentley, and Rolls-Royce will benefit from reduced import duties.

4. C. Only for central government entities above a threshold

Explanation: Market access is limited to non-sensitive central level entities, and only for tenders above Rs 200 crore.

5: B. Televisions and smartphone parts

Explanation: Sensitive items include TV camera tubes, smartphones, optical fibre, etc., which are excluded or phased in gradually.