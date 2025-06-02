DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Exam Mentor / Daily Quiz-116

Daily Quiz-116

Boko Haram and Nigeria’s insurgency
article_Author
Ravneet Kaur
TNS
Chandigarh, Updated At : 07:20 PM Jun 02, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement
1. Boko Haram took up arms in 2009 with which of the following primary objectives?
A. To establish a secular government in Nigeria
B. To expand oil control in northern Nigeria
C. To fight Western education and impose radical Islamic law
D. To gain independence for Borno State
2. Which faction of Boko Haram is officially linked with the Islamic State?
A. Ansaru
B. JAS
C. ISWAP
D. AQIM
3. The majority of civilian attacks, robberies and abductions are carried out by which Boko Haram faction?
A. ISWAP
B. Al-Shabaab
C. JAS
D. Janjaweed
 
4. As per the UN, approximately how many civilians have died due to the Boko Haram conflict?
A. 10,000
B. 22,000
C. 35,000
D. 50,000
 
5. ISWAP’s ability to conduct coordinated attacks is primarily attributed to:
A. Drone technology imported from China
B. Territorial expansion and decentralised command
C. Financial backing from Nigeria’s oil revenues
D. Support from Boko Haram’s main faction

Answers Quiz 115 (June 1)

1. C. Saving 20% of their salary in social contributions
Explanation: Indian workers will be exempted from social security contributions, leading to a saving of Rs 20% of salary.
2. B. Mechanical machinery and textiles
Explanation: These fall under industrial goods covered for immediate zero-duty access.
3. B. Jaguar Land Rover
Explanation: UK luxury brands like JLR, Aston Martin, Bentley, and Rolls-Royce will benefit from reduced import duties.
4. C. Only for central government entities above a threshold
Explanation: Market access is limited to non-sensitive central level entities, and only for tenders above Rs 200 crore.
5: B. Televisions and smartphone parts
Explanation: Sensitive items include TV camera tubes, smartphones, optical fibre, etc., which are excluded or phased in gradually.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts