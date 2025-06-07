DT
PT
Daily Quiz-121

Daily Quiz-121

MCQs: World Environment Day
Ravneet Kaur
TNS
Chandigarh, Updated At : 05:54 PM Jun 07, 2025 IST
Beat plastic pollution. World Environment day concept.
1. Consider the following statements regarding the origin of World Environment Day (WED):
1. It was established at the United Nations Conference on Environment and Development (UNCED), 1992.
2. The first WED was observed in 1973 with the theme “Only One Earth.”
3. UNEP was formed as an outcome of the same conference that led to the creation of WED.
Which of the above statements is/are correct?
A. 1 and 2 only
B. 2 and 3 only
C. 1 and 3 only
D. 1, 2 and 3
2. Which of the following is not a direct function of the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP)?
A. Coordinating World Environment Day globally
B. Drafting international treaties on plastic pollution
C. Administering the Clean Development Mechanism (CDM)
D. Reporting environmental trends and facilitating capacity-building
3. With reference to World Environment Day, consider the following statements:
1. It is celebrated under the aegis of the UNFCCC Secretariat.
2. South Korea is the host for WED 2025.
3. India last hosted WED in 2023 with the theme “LiFE: Lifestyle for Environment.”
Which of the statements is/are correct?
A. 2 only
B. 1 and 3 only
C. 2 and 3 only
D. 1, 2 and 3
4. Match the following World Environment Day themes with the respective years:
Theme             Year
a. Beat Plastic Pollution          1. 2025
b. Only One Earth                   2. 1973
c. Time for Nature                  3. 2020
d. Ecosystem Restoration       4. 2021
Choose the correct option:
A. a-1, b-2, c-4, d-3
B. a-1, b-2, c-3, d-4
C. a-2, b-1, c-4, d-3
D. a-4, b-2, c-3, d-1
5. The Lifestyle for Environment (LiFE) initiative launched by India is best described as:
A. A UN-led agreement on indigenous communities and climate equity
B. An Indian framework to promote climate-resilient infrastructure
C. A global mass movement advocating sustainable consumption patterns
D. A subsidy-based program for low-carbon technology deployment

Answers Quiz 120

  1. Samudragupta
  2. Parthian King Gondophernes
  3. Virasen
  4. Deimachos
  5. Karuvaki
