Daily Quiz-122

1. The formal name of Taiwan today, as retained by its government, is:

A. Republic of Taiwan

B. People’s Republic of Taiwan

C. Republic of China

D. Taiwan National Authority

2. United Nations General Assembly Resolution 2758 (1971) resulted in:

A. Taiwan being recognised as a sovereign state

B. People’s Republic of China being expelled from the UN

C. Republic of China (ROC) (Taiwan) losing its seat to the People’s Republic of China

D. Taiwan being granted observer status in the UN

3. Which of the following is true regarding Taiwan’s de facto status?

A. It lacks an independent military

B. It issues its own passport and currency

C. It is governed directly by Beijing

D. It is under United Nations administration

4. The Anti-Secession Law passed by China in 2005 provides for:

A. Imposing trade sanctions on Taiwan

B. Legal justification for force if Taiwan formally declares independence

C. Creation of diplomatic channels with Taiwan

D. Setting up a UN-mandated peacekeeping force in the Strait

5. Which statement best reflects the “One China Policy” of the United States?

A. The US recognises Taiwan as an independent country.

B. The US supports China’s claim to Taiwan.

C. The US acknowledges Beijing’s position without taking its own stance on Taiwan’s sovereignty.

D. The US recognises both ROC and PRC as legitimate.

Answers Quiz-121 (June 7)

1. B

Explanation: WED originated from the Stockholm Conference (1972), not the 1992 Rio Earth Summit. UNEP was also formed after Stockholm.

2. C

Explanation: CDM is administered by the UNFCCC, not UNEP. UNEP supports environmental governance, policy, and awareness (like WED).

3. A

Explanation: WED is coordinated by UNEP, not UNFCCC. India hosted WED in 2018, not 2023. Statement 2 is correct.

4. B

Explanation:

• Beat Plastic Pollution – 2025

• Only One Earth – 1973

• Time for Nature – 2020

• Ecosystem Restoration – 2021

5. C

Explanation: LiFE, launched by India at COP26, focuses on nudging behavioural changes for sustainable living.