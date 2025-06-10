Daily Quiz- 124

1. Which strategic waterway is central to the geopolitical tensions involving China, Taiwan and the United States?

A. East China Sea

B. Taiwan Strait

C. South Pacific Passage

D. Sea of Japan

2. Under the Taiwan Relations Act (1979), the US is legally obligated to:

A. Recognise Taiwan as a sovereign state

B. Station permanent troops in Taiwan

C. Provide Taiwan with defensive arms and maintain the capacity to resist force

D. Enforce a naval blockade against China in case of war

3. The 2022 US Indo-Pacific Strategy reaffirmed which of the following positions regarding Taiwan?

A. Support for a referendum on Taiwan independence

B. Taiwan should be integrated under “One China, Two Systems”

C. Strong opposition to unilateral changes to the status quo

D. Withdrawal from the Taiwan Strait

4. The principle of “strategic ambiguity” in US policy toward Taiwan implies:

A. The US guarantees immediate military aid to Taiwan

B. The US does not recognize Taiwan’s independence but also does not deny it

C. The US keeps its position deliberately unclear to deter both China and Taiwan from provoking conflict

D. Taiwan is considered a US territory under special status

5. Taiwan’s president is elected by:

A. The legislature

B. A national electoral college

C. Direct universal suffrage

D. The National People’s Assembly

Answers Quiz- 123 (June 9)

1. C. Such a move requires a constitutional amendment and a referendum, which lacks sufficient support

Explanation: Declaring a new name like “Republic of Taiwan” would require a constitutional amendment passed by 75% of lawmakers and a national referendum.

2. C. Kuomintang (KMT)

Explanation: The KMT traditionally supports closer ties with China and opposes efforts to declare Taiwan as a separate country.

3. C. Functional independence with self-governance and international travel rights, without formal global recognition

Explanation: Taiwan has its own government and institutions, but most of the world does not officially recognize it as a separate sovereign nation.

4. C. Hong Kong’s constitutional arrangement post-1997

Explanation: China proposed the same “One Country, Two Systems” model used in Hong Kong, offering autonomy in exchange for sovereignty — rejected widely in Taiwan.

5. D. It does not refer to Taiwan or its sovereignty at all

Explanation: Taiwan argues that Resolution 2758 only addressed who should represent “China” at the UN and made no explicit statement about Taiwan’s status.