Home / Exam Mentor / Daily Quiz- 126

Daily Quiz- 126

Ivninder Pal Singh
TNS
Chandigarh, Updated At : 07:41 PM Jun 12, 2025 IST
  1. Chandragupta Maurya is said to have spent his last years in South India at a place called

  2. Which city was regarded as the best producer of silk during pre-Gupta and Gupta times?

  3. Name the three books written by Harshvardhana.

  4. What was the capital of Pushyabhutis?

  5. Name the capital of Shishunagas.

Answers Quiz 125 (June 11)

1. B. Semi-presidential democracy with separation of powers
Explanation: Taiwan has a president as head of state and a premier who leads the Executive Yuan (Cabinet), with distinct branches for legislature and judiciary.
2. B. Taiwan, Philippines and Japan
Explanation: The First Island Chain is a strategic maritime barrier that China must cross to project power into the Pacific, making Taiwan crucial for US military planners.
3. D. Australia
Explanation: Australia, like most major nations, has unofficial ties with Taiwan but officially recognizes the PRC under the “One China” policy.
4. B. Democratic Progressive Party (DPP)
Explanation: The DPP is more pro-independence and asserts Taiwan’s separate identity, unlike the KMT which supports closer relations with Beijing.
5. C. Military force remains an option if peaceful means fail
Explanation: The white paper states clearly that China will use force if peaceful reunification efforts are exhausted, consistent with its Anti-Secession Law.
