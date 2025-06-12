Daily Quiz- 126

Chandragupta Maurya is said to have spent his last years in South India at a place called Which city was regarded as the best producer of silk during pre-Gupta and Gupta times? Name the three books written by Harshvardhana. What was the capital of Pushyabhutis? Name the capital of Shishunagas.

Answers Quiz 125 (June 11)

1. B. Semi-presidential democracy with separation of powers

Explanation: Taiwan has a president as head of state and a premier who leads the Executive Yuan (Cabinet), with distinct branches for legislature and judiciary.

2. B. Taiwan, Philippines and Japan

Explanation: The First Island Chain is a strategic maritime barrier that China must cross to project power into the Pacific, making Taiwan crucial for US military planners.

3. D. Australia

Explanation: Australia, like most major nations, has unofficial ties with Taiwan but officially recognizes the PRC under the “One China” policy.

4. B. Democratic Progressive Party (DPP)

Explanation: The DPP is more pro-independence and asserts Taiwan’s separate identity, unlike the KMT which supports closer relations with Beijing.

5. C. Military force remains an option if peaceful means fail

Explanation: The white paper states clearly that China will use force if peaceful reunification efforts are exhausted, consistent with its Anti-Secession Law.