Daily Quiz- 126

Chandragupta Maurya is said to have spent his last years in South India at a place called
Which city was regarded as the best producer of silk during pre-Gupta and Gupta times?
Name the three books written by Harshvardhana.
What was the capital of Pushyabhutis?
Name the capital of Shishunagas.
Answers Quiz 125 (June 11)
1. B. Semi-presidential democracy with separation of powers
Explanation: Taiwan has a president as head of state and a premier who leads the Executive Yuan (Cabinet), with distinct branches for legislature and judiciary.
2. B. Taiwan, Philippines and Japan
Explanation: The First Island Chain is a strategic maritime barrier that China must cross to project power into the Pacific, making Taiwan crucial for US military planners.
3. D. Australia
Explanation: Australia, like most major nations, has unofficial ties with Taiwan but officially recognizes the PRC under the “One China” policy.
4. B. Democratic Progressive Party (DPP)
Explanation: The DPP is more pro-independence and asserts Taiwan’s separate identity, unlike the KMT which supports closer relations with Beijing.
5. C. Military force remains an option if peaceful means fail
Explanation: The white paper states clearly that China will use force if peaceful reunification efforts are exhausted, consistent with its Anti-Secession Law.
