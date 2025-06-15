DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Exam Mentor / Daily Quiz-129

Daily Quiz-129

Black box facts
article_Author
Ravneet Kaur
TNS
Chandigarh, Updated At : 08:50 PM Jun 15, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Flight data recorder from a crashed fighter jet. It is also commonly known as a 'black box,' although, as observed, it has a bright orange color.
Advertisement
Q1. Which of the following statements best explains the reason black boxes are painted bright orange, contrary to their name?
A. Orange is the standard colour for all electronic aviation devices.
B. The orange colour absorbs less heat during crashes.
C. It ensures higher visibility during search and rescue operations.
D. The ICAO mandates all aircraft equipment to be orange for uniformity.
Q2. The crash survivability of black boxes primarily depends on the characteristics of the Crash-Survivable Memory Unit (CSMU). Which of the following is not a standard feature of the CSMU?
A. Encasing in titanium or stainless steel
B. Use of helium-cooled chip processors
C. Thermal insulation against extreme temperatures
D. Resistance to high-pressure underwater conditions
Q3. Which of the following accurately distinguishes the function of FDR and CVR?
A. FDR records cockpit audio; CVR records flight control surfaces.
B. CVR captures fuel usage; FDR captures engine alarms.
C. FDR records technical flight data; CVR captures cockpit conversations.
D. CVR and FDR both perform the same recording but on different channels.
Q4. The first black box prototype was developed following multiple unexplained crashes in the 1950s. Who was the scientist behind this invention and in which country was it first mandated?
A. Robert Watson-Watt; USA
B. Dr David Warren; Australia
C. Igor Sikorsky; UK
D. Jack Kilby; Canada
Q5. Which of the following would most likely improve black box technology to overcome limitations faced during deep sea recoveries?
A. Adding reinforced analog recording chips
B. Embedding real-time biometric sensors in aircraft seats
C. Integrating satellite-based data streaming to the cloud
D. Replacing stainless steel with biodegradable casing materials

Answers Quiz 128 (June 14)

ANSWERS:
1. C
Explanation: A massive fleet expansion requires matching ground and airport infrastructure to accommodate additional traffic.
2. B
Explanation: Global aviation has faced widespread supply chain disruptions since COVID-19, particularly in aviation-grade materials and components.
3. A
Explanation: Horizontal integration involves merging companies in the same industry at the same stage—Air India with Vistara (full-service), and AIX Connect with Air India Express (low-cost).
4. B
Explanation: The fleet is 191 aircraft, so statement 3 is incorrect.
5. C
Explanation: Retrofits faced delays due to supply chain problems, as mentioned.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts