Daily Quiz-129

Q1. Which of the following statements best explains the reason black boxes are painted bright orange, contrary to their name?

A. Orange is the standard colour for all electronic aviation devices.

B. The orange colour absorbs less heat during crashes.

C. It ensures higher visibility during search and rescue operations.

D. The ICAO mandates all aircraft equipment to be orange for uniformity.

Q2. The crash survivability of black boxes primarily depends on the characteristics of the Crash-Survivable Memory Unit (CSMU). Which of the following is not a standard feature of the CSMU?

A. Encasing in titanium or stainless steel

B. Use of helium-cooled chip processors

C. Thermal insulation against extreme temperatures

D. Resistance to high-pressure underwater conditions

Q3. Which of the following accurately distinguishes the function of FDR and CVR?

A. FDR records cockpit audio; CVR records flight control surfaces.

B. CVR captures fuel usage; FDR captures engine alarms.

C. FDR records technical flight data; CVR captures cockpit conversations.

D. CVR and FDR both perform the same recording but on different channels.

Q4. The first black box prototype was developed following multiple unexplained crashes in the 1950s. Who was the scientist behind this invention and in which country was it first mandated?

A. Robert Watson-Watt; USA

B. Dr David Warren; Australia

C. Igor Sikorsky; UK

D. Jack Kilby; Canada

Q5. Which of the following would most likely improve black box technology to overcome limitations faced during deep sea recoveries?

A. Adding reinforced analog recording chips

B. Embedding real-time biometric sensors in aircraft seats

C. Integrating satellite-based data streaming to the cloud

D. Replacing stainless steel with biodegradable casing materials

Answers Quiz 128 (June 14)

ANSWERS:

1. C

Explanation: A massive fleet expansion requires matching ground and airport infrastructure to accommodate additional traffic.

2. B

Explanation: Global aviation has faced widespread supply chain disruptions since COVID-19, particularly in aviation-grade materials and components.

3. A

Explanation: Horizontal integration involves merging companies in the same industry at the same stage—Air India with Vistara (full-service), and AIX Connect with Air India Express (low-cost).

4. B

Explanation: The fleet is 191 aircraft, so statement 3 is incorrect.

5. C

Explanation: Retrofits faced delays due to supply chain problems, as mentioned.