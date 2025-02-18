DT
Daily Quiz-13

Ravneet Kaur
Tribune News Service
Feb 18, 2025
  1. Siddha medicine, a traditional system of healing, originated in which part of India?

  2. Which Article of the Constitution provides for the appointment of High Court judges?

  3. Which clouds often produce heavy rainfall, helping to extinguish wildfires?

  4. The Chola dynasty, particularly under Rajendra I, used the Andaman Islands for which purpose?

  5. Saragarhi Day, observed on_____, commemorates the 1897 Battle of Saragarhi, one of the most remarkable last stands in military history.

Answers Quiz-12 (Feb 17)

1. Kanishka, 2. Capturing and translocation of animals, 3. February 20, 4. Karnataka, 5. Birsa Munda

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

