Daily Quiz-13

Siddha medicine, a traditional system of healing, originated in which part of India?
Which Article of the Constitution provides for the appointment of High Court judges?
Which clouds often produce heavy rainfall, helping to extinguish wildfires?
The Chola dynasty, particularly under Rajendra I, used the Andaman Islands for which purpose?
Saragarhi Day, observed on_____, commemorates the 1897 Battle of Saragarhi, one of the most remarkable last stands in military history.
Answers Quiz-12 (Feb 17)
1. Kanishka, 2. Capturing and translocation of animals, 3. February 20, 4. Karnataka, 5. Birsa Munda
