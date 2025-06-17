Daily Quiz- 131

Q1. Which of the following refrigerants is correctly matched with its type and environmental impact?

A. R-12 – Hydrofluorocarbon – Low GWP, High ozone depletion potential

B. R-22 – Chlorofluorocarbon – High GWP, Zero ozone depletion potential

C. R-134a – Hydrofluorocarbon – Zero ozone depletion potential, High global warming potential

D. R-1234yf – Hydrocarbon – High global warming potential, Zero ozone depletion potential

Q2. With reference to refrigerant gases used in air conditioners, consider the following statements:

1. HFOs are currently considered the most eco-friendly synthetic refrigerants.

2. India has already completed the phase-down of HFCs as per the Kigali Amendment.

3. R-32 is an HCFC that replaced R-22 due to its lower GWP.

Which of the above statements is/are correct?

A. 1 only

B. 1 and 2 only

C. 1 and 3 only

D. 1, 2 and 3

Q3. Which international agreement specifically targets the reduction of refrigerant gases with high global warming potential, such as HFCs?

A. Vienna Convention

B. Montreal Protocol

C. Paris Agreement

D. Kigali Amendment

Q4. Arrange the following refrigerants in increasing order of their Global Warming Potential (GWP):

1. R-290 (Propane)

2. R-134a

3. R-32

4. R-1234yf

Options:

A. 1-4-3-2

B. 1-3-4-2

C. 4-1-3-2

D. 1-4-2-3

Q5. Which of the following statements regarding India’s compliance with refrigerant-related protocols is NOT correct?

A. India banned the manufacture of ACs using R-22 from January 1, 2020.

B. India phased out all uses of CFCs by 2010.

C. India ratified the Kigali Amendment in 2021.

D. India has already banned the use of all HFCs.

Answers Quiz- 130 (June 16)

1. C

2. A

3. B

4. C

5. C