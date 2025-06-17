DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Exam Mentor / Daily Quiz- 131

Daily Quiz- 131

GK around you
article_Author
Ravneet Kaur
TNS
Chandigarh, Updated At : 07:40 PM Jun 17, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement
Q1. Which of the following refrigerants is correctly matched with its type and environmental impact?
A. R-12 – Hydrofluorocarbon – Low GWP, High ozone depletion potential
B. R-22 – Chlorofluorocarbon – High GWP, Zero ozone depletion potential
C. R-134a – Hydrofluorocarbon – Zero ozone depletion potential, High global warming potential
D. R-1234yf – Hydrocarbon – High global warming potential, Zero ozone depletion potential
Q2. With reference to refrigerant gases used in air conditioners, consider the following statements:
1. HFOs are currently considered the most eco-friendly synthetic refrigerants.
2. India has already completed the phase-down of HFCs as per the Kigali Amendment.
3. R-32 is an HCFC that replaced R-22 due to its lower GWP.
Which of the above statements is/are correct?
A. 1 only
B. 1 and 2 only
C. 1 and 3 only
D. 1, 2 and 3
 
Q3. Which international agreement specifically targets the reduction of refrigerant gases with high global warming potential, such as HFCs?
A. Vienna Convention
B. Montreal Protocol
C. Paris Agreement
D. Kigali Amendment
Q4. Arrange the following refrigerants in increasing order of their Global Warming Potential (GWP):
1. R-290 (Propane)
2. R-134a
3. R-32
4. R-1234yf
Options:
A. 1-4-3-2
B. 1-3-4-2
C. 4-1-3-2
D. 1-4-2-3
Q5. Which of the following statements regarding India’s compliance with refrigerant-related protocols is NOT correct?
A. India banned the manufacture of ACs using R-22 from January 1, 2020.
B. India phased out all uses of CFCs by 2010.
C. India ratified the Kigali Amendment in 2021.
D. India has already banned the use of all HFCs.

Answers Quiz- 130 (June 16)

1. C
2. A
3. B
4. C
5. C
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts