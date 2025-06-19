Daily Quiz -133

1. With reference to the appointment of Blaise Metreweli as the Chief of MI6, consider the following statements:

1. She will be the first woman to head any of the UK’s intelligence agencies.

2. Her academic background includes anthropology from the University of Oxford.

3. She previously served as Director-General for Technology & Innovation at MI6.

4. MI6 has officially acknowledged its existence only after 1994.

Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

A. 1 and 2 only

B. 2 and 3 only

C. 3 and 4 only

D. 1, 2, and 3 only

2. Which of the following correctly distinguishes the roles of MI5, MI6 and GCHQ in the UK’s intelligence architecture?

A. MI5 handles foreign espionage, MI6 handles domestic counter-intelligence and GCHQ handles criminal investigations.

B. MI5 is focused on internal security, MI6 operates abroad and GCHQ handles signals and cyber intelligence.

C. MI5 and MI6 jointly handle internal and foreign surveillance, while GCHQ focuses on nuclear policy.

D. MI5 and GCHQ are under the Ministry of Defence, whereas MI6 reports to the Prime Minister.

3. The appointment of Blaise Metreweli is seen as symbolically significant for MI6. Why?

A. It is the first time MI6 will be headed by someone from a non-intelligence background.

B. It challenges the traditional male-only leadership pattern in one of the UK’s most secretive institutions.

C. It marks a shift of MI6 from espionage to counter-proliferation.

D. She is the first intelligence chief with a legal background.

4. Consider the following pairs:

Historical Phase Role of MI6

World War I: Code-breaking and surveillance on Axis powers

Cold War: Combating Soviet espionage and running double agents

Post-9/11 Era: Focus on counter-terrorism and non-state threats

Pre-1909 Period: Support to colonial intelligence and empire surveillance

Which of the above pairs is/are correctly matched?

A. 1, 2, and 3 only

B. 2 and 4 only

C. 1 and 3 only

D. All four

5. Blaise Metreweli’s previous role overseeing MI6’s “Q” division is most likely to contribute to:

A. Strengthening nuclear policy frameworks

B. Enhancing surveillance over domestic insurgents

C. Innovating technological tools and gadgets for intelligence

D. Coordinating diplomatic missions with foreign ambassadors

Answers Quiz-132 (June 18)

1. C. They are zero ODP, ultra-low GWP and energy efficient.

Explanation:

Natural refrigerants like R-290 (Propane) and R-600a (Isobutane) are gaining popularity because of their zero ozone depletion potential (ODP), very low global warming potential (GWP), and high energy efficiency.

• While they are flammable, newer designs manage these risks.

• Statements A and D are partially true but don’t capture the environmental reasoning.

• Statement B is incorrect as flammability is a concern.

2. A. R-1234yf

Explanation:

• R-1234yf is an HFO (Hydrofluoroolefin) designed to replace R-134a in automotive air conditioners.

• It has a GWP of Rs 1, compared to R-134a’s GWP of 1430.

• R-600a is a natural hydrocarbon, not an HFO.

• R-22 is an HCFC, and R-410A is a blend of HFCs.

3. A. 2, 3 and 4 only

Explanation:

• Pair 1 is incorrect: The Montreal Protocol deals with ozone-depleting substances (ODS) like CFCs/HCFCs, not CO₂.

• Pair 2: Correct — Kigali targets HFCs.

• Pair 3: Correct — Kyoto Protocol (1997) imposed legally binding targets for developed countries.

• Pair 4: Correct — Paris Agreement (2015) uses Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) for voluntary GHG reductions.

4. B. HFCs reduce ozone depletion but contribute significantly to global warming.

Explanation:

• HFCs have zero ODP, making them effective replacements for CFCs/HCFCs in protecting the ozone layer.

• However, many HFCs (like R-134a and R-410A) have very high GWP, making them problematic from a climate change perspective.

• They are synthetic and not natural refrigerants.

5. D. All of the above

Explanation:

• R-32: HFC with lower GWP than R-410A — commonly used in split ACs.

• R-290 (Propane): Used in high-efficiency ACs, especially inverter models.

• R-600a: Typically used in refrigerators, but part of the broader eco-refrigerant category.

• R-410A: Still in use, though being phased down — so it is currently used in India.