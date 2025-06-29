Daily Quiz-143

Q1. During a Financial Emergency under Article 360, which of the following powers does the President NOT possess?

A. Directing States to reduce salaries and allowances of civil servants

B. Requiring all State Money Bills to be reserved for Presidential consideration

C. Suspending the enforcement of Fundamental Rights under Part III

D. Issuing directions to States for financial propriety

Q2. Consider the following events:

1. 38th Amendment

2. 42nd Amendment

3. 44th Amendment

4. SR Bommai case judgment

Arrange these chronologically in terms of their impact on Emergency provisions and federalism.

A. 1 – 2 – 3 – 4

B. 2 – 1 – 3 – 4

C. 1 – 3 – 2 – 4

D. 3 – 1 – 2 – 4

Q3. In which of the following circumstances can the right to approach the court for enforcement of Fundamental Rights be suspended under Article 359?

A. Always, during any Emergency.

B. Only when Emergency is declared on grounds of war or external aggression.

C. Only when Emergency is declared due to armed rebellion.

D. Only by a constitutional amendment.

Q4. Which of the following rights cannot be suspended even during a National Emergency?

A. Right to freedom of movement (Article 19(1)(d))

B. Protection in respect of conviction for offences (Article 20)

C. Right to form associations (Article 19(1)(c))

D. Freedom of speech (Article 19(1)(a))

Q5. Consider the following with respect to Article 356 (President’s Rule):

1. The President must act only after the Governor’s report.

2. The validity of a proclamation under Article 356 can be reviewed by the Supreme Court.

3. The maximum duration of President’s Rule is 5 years.

Which of the above statements is/are correct?

A. 1 and 2 only

B. 2 only

C. 2 and 3 only

D. 1, 2 and 3

Answers Quiz- 142 (June 28)

ANSWERS

1. C. Rapid urbanisation, changing dietary habits, and low physical activity

Explanation:

•The ICMR-INDIAB study (2023) shows urbanisation, obesity, processed food intake, and lifestyle changes are key drivers of India’s diabetes epidemic.

•Genetic and infection-related causes are less prominent in Type 2 DM rise.

2. B. 1, 3, and 4

Explanation:

• True: GDM is due to pregnancy-related hormones affecting insulin function.

• Often resolves after delivery, but raises long-term T2DM risk.

• Not all cases need insulin; many are managed through diet and monitoring.

3. B

Explanation:

• Article 352 enables automatic suspension of Article 19 only during war or external aggression, not during armed rebellion (post-44th Amendment).

• Article 359 allows the President, via specific order, to suspend the right to move any court to enforce certain Fundamental Rights. However, Articles 20 and 21 cannot be suspended (post-44th Amendment).

• Option A is incorrect because Article 20 and 21 cannot be suspended.

• Option C is incorrect because President suspends rights under Article 359, not Parliament.

• Option D is irrelevant as Article 352 has nothing to do with Financial Emergency.

4. A

Explanation:

• Statement 1 is correct: Emergency proclamations became subject to judicial review post-44th Amendment.

• Statement 2 is incorrect: The 44th Amendment replaced the vague term “internal disturbance” with “armed rebellion” to restrict arbitrary usage.

• Statement 3 is correct: It made it mandatory that the Cabinet, not just the PM, must advise the President in writing.

5. A

Explanation:

• For extending President’s Rule beyond one year, two conditions must be met simultaneously:

1. National Emergency must be in force in the country or state.

2. Election Commission must certify inability to conduct elections.

• No requirement of a two-thirds majority in Rajya Sabha specifically for this extension (though parliamentary approval is needed by simple majority).