Daily Quiz- 144

Daily Quiz- 144

Ravneet Kaur
TNS
Chandigarh, Updated At : 08:04 PM Jun 30, 2025 IST
Q1. What distinguishes Article 360 (Financial Emergency) from the other two types of emergencies?
A. It requires a special majority in Parliament for approval.
B. There is no requirement for periodic renewal.
C. It can only be declared with the consent of States.
D. It has been used multiple times in Indian history.
Q2. Under which Emergency provision can Parliament legislate on matters in the State List?
A. Article 356 only
B. Article 352 only
C. Articles 352 and 356
D. Articles 352 and 360
Q3. During a National Emergency, which of the following happens automatically without any Presidential order?
A. Suspension of the right to constitutional remedies
B. Suspension of Article 19 rights
C. Dissolution of State Legislative Assemblies
D. Disqualification of MPs
Q4. Match the following Emergency declarations with the Prime Ministers in office at the time:
Emergency Year
Prime Minister
A. 1962
1. Indira Gandhi
B. 1971
2. Lal Bahadur Shastri
C. 1975
3. Jawaharlal Nehru
Codes:
A – B – C
A. 3 – 1 – 1
B. 1 – 2 – 1
C. 2 – 1 – 1
D. 3 – 2 – 1
Q5. Which of the following statements best describes the impact of the 42nd Amendment on Emergency provisions?
A. It completely abolished judicial review during Emergency.
B. It made it easier for States to declare their own emergencies.
C. It required President to act solely on Governor’s advice.
D. It centralized power and curtailed judiciary during Emergency.

Answers Quiz 143 (June 29)

1. C
Explanation:
• Under Article 360, the President can:
• Direct States on financial matters (Option D)
• Reduce salaries (Option A)
• Require State Money Bills to be reserved (Option B)
• But cannot suspend Fundamental Rights—this is not provided under Article 360, unlike Article 352/359.
2. A
Explanation:
• 38th Amendment (1975): Made Emergency proclamations non-justiciable.
• 42nd Amendment (1976): Centralised powers further, curbed judiciary.
• 44th Amendment (1978): Restored judiciary, introduced safeguards.
• SR Bommai case (1994): Landmark verdict limiting misuse of Article 356 and establishing judicial review on President’s Rule.
3. B
Explanation:
• Article 359 allows suspension of the right to move courts, but only during war or external aggression (not armed rebellion).
• This limitation was introduced by the 44th Amendment to prevent abuse.
• However, Articles 20 and 21 cannot be suspended in any case.
4. B
Explanation:
• Articles 20 and 21 cannot be suspended even under Article 359 (post-44th Amendment).
• Other rights under Article 19 can be suspended during Emergency due to war or external aggression.
5. B
Explanation:
• Statement 1 is incorrect: The President can act even without the Governor’s report.
• Statement 2 is correct: SR Bommai vs Union of India (1994) upheld judicial review of Article 356.
• Statement 3 is incorrect: Maximum limit for President’s Rule is 3 years, not 5.
