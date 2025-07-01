Daily Quiz- 145

Q1. Who among the following played a key role in challenging Indira Gandhi’s election, leading to the declaration of Emergency?

A. Morarji Desai

B. Prashant Bhushan

C. Raj Narain

D. George Fernandes

Q2. Which statement correctly reflects the judgment of SR Bommai v. Union of India (1994)?

A. President’s Rule is purely a political decision beyond judicial review.

B. President must dissolve State Assembly before imposing President’s Rule.

C. President’s Rule can be declared only after floor test failure in Assembly.

D. Proclamation under Article 356 is subject to judicial review and misuse is justiciable.

Q3. Which of the following Fundamental Rights cannot be suspended even by a Presidential order under Article 359?

1. Right against exploitation

2. Right to life and personal liberty

3. Right to equality

4. Protection in criminal offences

Select the correct answer using the code:

A. 2 and 4 only

B. 1 and 3 only

C. 2, 3 and 4 only

D. 1, 2, 3 and 4

Q4. The phrase “failure of constitutional machinery” is:

A. Specifically defined in Article 356

B. Interpreted narrowly by the Sarkaria Commission

C. Left undefined in the Constitution

D. Applicable only when the Governor is incapacitated

Q5. Which of the following Prime Ministers of India did not preside over any National Emergency during their tenure?

1. Lal Bahadur Shastri

2. Morarji Desai

3. PV Narasimha Rao

4. Indira Gandhi

Select the correct answer using the code:

A. 1 and 2 only

B. 1, 2 and 3 only

C. 2 and 3 only

D. All of them except 4

Answers Quiz- 144 (June 30)

1. B

Explanation:

• Financial Emergency, once approved by Parliament within 2 months, continues indefinitely until revoked.

• Unlike Articles 352 and 356, no periodic extension is required.

• It has never been declared in India.

2. B

Explanation:

• Only under National Emergency (Article 352) can Parliament legislate on State List subjects.

• Under Article 356, the President assumes functions of the state, but Parliament doesn’t automatically legislate on State subjects unless the Assembly is dissolved.

3. B

Explanation:

• Article 19 stands automatically suspended only during war or external aggression, not during armed rebellion.

• For other Fundamental Rights, the President must issue a specific order under Article 359.

4. A

Explanation:

• 1962 National Emergency (due to China war) – Jawaharlal Nehru was PM.

• 1971 Emergency (Indo-Pak war) – Indira Gandhi was PM.

• 1975 Emergency (internal disturbance) – Indira Gandhi again.

• Lal Bahadur Shastri was PM from 1964 to 1966, so not during any Emergency.

5. D

Explanation:

• The 42nd Amendment (1976) was known as the “Mini-Constitution”.

• It enhanced the Centre’s authority, curtailed judicial powers, and expanded the scope of Emergency.