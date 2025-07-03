Daily Quiz- 147

Q1. Which of the following best explains the significance of Iran’s admission to the SCO in 2023?

A. It is the first Western-aligned country to join SCO.

B. It enhances the SCO’s access to the Mediterranean Sea.

C. It strengthens energy cooperation and connectivity through INSTC.

D. It weakens Russia’s influence over the SCO.

Q2. Which of the following pairs is correctly matched with respect to SCO Chairmanship and Summit Venue?

Chair Country (Year) Summit Venue A. India (2023) Samarkand B. Kazakhstan (2024) Astana C. China (2025) Dushanbe D. Uzbekistan (2022) Bishkek

Q3. Which of the following is a unique feature of SCO compared to other regional organisations?

A. Decisions are taken by majority voting system.

B. It operates as a treaty-based military alliance.

C. It functions on the principle of consensus and non-interference.

D. It has a formal dispute resolution mechanism like ICJ.

Q4. Consider the following developments:

1. Expansion of SCO to include India and Pakistan in 2017

2. Adoption of SCO Charter

3. Establishment of RATS

4. Iran’s formal accession to SCO

Arrange them in chronological order:

A. 2 - 3 - 1 - 4

B. 1 - 2 - 3 - 4

C. 3 - 2 - 1 - 4

D. 2 - 1 - 3 - 4

Q5. Which of the following best explains why the SCO has not emerged as a robust economic organisation despite its large collective GDP?

A. SCO Charter forbids economic integration.

B. Deep political rivalries among member states hinder economic agenda.

C. The SCO’s primary mandate is limited only to military affairs.

D. All member countries are dependent on IMF and World Bank policies.

Answers Quiz 146 (July 2)

1. B. 2 only

Explanation:

RATS is headquartered in Tashkent, Uzbekistan (not Bishkek).

It is indeed mandated to fight the “Three Evils”: Terrorism, Separatism, and Extremism.

India is a part of RATS and has not opposed it; in fact, India uses it as a platform for counterterrorism cooperation.

2. B. SCO emphasises multipolarity, regional cooperation, and rejects Western-dominated global institutions.

Explanation:

The SCO does not have a permanent military alliance like NATO.

It includes democracies (India) and semi-authoritarian states (Russia, China), but the core idea is multipolarity and a non-Western framework of cooperation.

SCO promotes regional autonomy in political and security matters.

3. C. 2, 3 and 4 only

Explanation:

Founding members in 2001: China, Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan.

India and Pakistan joined in 2017.

Iran joined in 2023.

4. B. 2 and 3 only

Explanation:

India opposes BRI, especially the CPEC passing through Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

India promotes its own connectivity initiatives like Chabahar Port and the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC).

Despite tensions, India has participated in SCO joint military exercises, including with Pakistan.

5. C. Divergent interests with China and Pakistan within the group.

Explanation:

India supports multipolarity, not disapproves it.

SCO has security mechanisms like RATS, though not as institutionalised as NATO.

India’s conflicting interests with China (border disputes, BRI) and Pakistan (terrorism) limit SCO’s strategic utility for New Delhi.