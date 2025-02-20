Daily Quiz-15

He wrote biographies of Mazzini, Garibaldi, Shivaji and Shrikrishna; stayed in America for some time; and was also elected to the Central Assembly. He was?
World Tuberculosis Day is observed on?
What is the name of India’s first indigenously developed antibiotic targeting antimicrobial resistance (AMR)?
Sowparnika River, which was seen in news, flows through which state?
In eye donation, which one of the following parts of donor’s eye is utilised?
Answer to Quiz- 14 (Feb 19)
- Abu Dhabi; 2. Himachal Pradesh; 3. IIT Delhi; 4. New Zealand; 5. February 28
