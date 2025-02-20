DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Exam Mentor / Daily Quiz-15

Daily Quiz-15

Know and Grow
article_Author
Ravneet Kaur
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 07:08 PM Feb 20, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

  1. He wrote biographies of Mazzini, Garibaldi, Shivaji and Shrikrishna; stayed in America for some time; and was also elected to the Central Assembly. He was?

  2. World Tuberculosis Day is observed on?

  3. What is the name of India’s first indigenously developed antibiotic targeting antimicrobial resistance (AMR)?

  4. Sowparnika River, which was seen in news, flows through which state?

  5. In eye donation, which one of the following parts of donor’s eye is utilised?

Answer to Quiz- 14 (Feb 19)

  1. Abu Dhabi; 2. Himachal Pradesh; 3. IIT Delhi; 4. New Zealand; 5. February 28
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper