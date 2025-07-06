Daily Quiz- 150

1. Which of the following correctly differentiates a tropical cyclone from a tornado?

A) Cyclones form over land; tornadoes form over oceans

B) Cyclones have higher wind speeds than tornadoes

C) Cyclones are larger and last longer than tornadoes

D) Tornadoes have well-defined eyes like cyclones

2. The Coriolis force is essential for the formation of tropical cyclones. Which of the following statements best explains why cyclones do not form near the equator?

A) Lack of warm water

B) High atmospheric pressure

C) Coriolis force is too weak near the equator

D) Strong trade winds destroy circulation

3. Which of the following cyclones holds the record for the lowest sea-level pressure ever recorded in a tropical system?

A) Hurricane Katrina

B) Cyclone Nargis

C) Typhoon Haiyan

D) Super Typhoon Tip

4. Which atmospheric layer do tornadoes form in?

A) Troposphere

B) Stratosphere

C) Mesosphere

D) Thermosphere

5. Why are names of some cyclones retired and never reused?

A) If they formed during monsoon

B) If they crossed international boundaries

C) If they were particularly deadly or costly

D) If they were predicted inaccurately

Answers Quiz- 149 (July 5)

1. A. 1 only

Explanation:

• India has participated in joint drills (e.g., “Peace Mission”) alongside Pakistan and China.

• However, India has skipped some bilateral drills (e.g., Kavkaz 2020) but not all SCO-level drills.

2. A. 1 and 2 only

Explanation:

• India opposes BRI over sovereignty concerns (esp. CPEC).

• India promoted initiatives like Digital Inclusion, Startup Forum, and Traditional Medicine.

• Nepal and Sri Lanka are Dialogue Partners, but no official Indian proposal exists for making them permanent observers.

3. B. New Delhi (Virtual)

Explanation:

India held the 2023 SCO Presidency, and the summit was hosted virtually due to diplomatic and security sensitivities.

4. A. 1, 2 and 4 only

Explanation:

• Turkmenistan is not a member of SCO or INSTC.

• The rest (Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan) are SCO members and part of India’s Central Asia policy.

5. C. It endorses the Belt and Road Initiative.

Explanation:

India rejected BRI references in SCO declarations and strategies, citing sovereignty violations due to CPEC running through PoK.