Daily Quiz- 156

Daily Quiz- 156

MCQs on race and ethnicity
Ravneet Kaur
TNS
Chandigarh, Updated At : 02:17 PM Jul 12, 2025 IST
1. Which of the following sociologists introduced the concept of “double consciousness”?
A. Emile Durkheim
B. Max Weber
C. WEB Du Bois
D. Michel Foucault
2. The belief that one’s race is superior to others is termed as:
A. Ethnocentrism
B. Cultural relativism
C. Racism
D. Xenophobia
3. The idea that race has no biological basis and is a social construct is best supported by which discipline?
A. Physical Anthropology
B. Genetic Science
C. Sociological Theory
D. Evolutionary Biology
4. Which concept reflects shared cultural heritage, including language and traditions?
A. Race
B. Nationality
C. Ethnicity
D. Caste
5. The term “institutional racism” was popularised in the US by:
A. Malcolm X
B. Martin Luther King Jr
C. Stokely Carmichael and Charles Hamilton
D. Booker T Washington

Answer Quiz-155 (July 11)

1. B
Explanation: As the sun moves southward post-September equinox, the ITCZ retreats southward, causing withdrawal of monsoon rains.
2. B
Explanation: The Thar Desert lies in the rain-shadow region and gets less than 50 cm of annual rainfall, despite the southwest monsoon.
3. C
Explanation: Western Disturbances from the Mediterranean region bring winter rainfall and snow to northwest India and the Himalayas.
4. C
Explanation: 2020 was a La Niña year, bringing excess rainfall and a strong monsoon. In contrast, 2002 and 2015 were El Niño drought years.
5. B
Explanation: ENSO modifies sea surface temperature patterns and atmospheric circulation (Walker Circulation), thereby influencing Indian Ocean convection and monsoon strength.
