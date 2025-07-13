DT
Daily Quiz- 157

MCQs on race and ethnicity
Ravneet Kaur
TNS
Chandigarh, Updated At : 05:16 PM Jul 13, 2025 IST
1. Which of the following is a characteristic of ethnicity but not race?
A. Inherited traits
B. Can be voluntarily adopted
C. Based on skin tone
D. Biologically determined
2. Stuart Hall’s perspective on ethnicity emphasised:
A. Ethnic cleansing
B. Biological determinism
C. Fluid and constructed nature of identity
D. Cultural essentialism
3. Which of the following racial groups is associated with the epicanthic fold and straight black hair?
A. Caucasoid
B. Negroid
C. Mongoloid
D. Australoid
4. The classification of “Latino” is an example of:
A. Racial category
B. National category
C. Ethnic category
D. Tribal affiliation
 
5. Which term best describes policies promoting one ethnic group over others in a nation-state?
A. Ethnic neutrality
B. Civic nationalism
C. Ethnonationalism
D. Pluralism

Answers Quiz- 156 ( July 12)

1. C
Explanation: Du Bois coined “double consciousness” to describe the internal conflict African-Americans experience in a racially prejudiced society.
2. C
Explanation: Racism involves discrimination based on race, often tied to the belief in racial superiority.
3. C
Explanation: Sociologists argue race is socially constructed, used historically for social stratification and exclusion.
4. C
Explanation: Ethnicity pertains to cultural characteristics and ancestry, not physical traits.
5. C
Explanation: In Black Power (1967), Carmichael and Hamilton defined institutional racism as systemic and structural, not just individual bias.
