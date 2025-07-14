Daily Quiz- 158

1. The “melting pot” concept refers to:

A. Cultural genocide

B. Racial assimilation

C. Multicultural segregation

D. Ethnic pluralism

2. Which international document first emphasised protection of ethnic and racial minorities?

A. Universal Declaration of Human Rights (1948)

B. Charter of the United Nations (1945)

C. International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (1966)

D. League of Nations Covenant (1919)

3. In the Indian context, which Article prohibits discrimination based on race and ethnicity?

A. Article 14

B. Article 15

C. Article 19

D. Article 21

4. A society with multiple racial and ethnic groups coexisting with equal respect and rights is called:

A. Authoritarian

B. Segregationist

C. Pluralistic

D. Monolithic

5. Which of the following best illustrates the intersection of race, ethnicity and identity politics?

A. The French Revolution

B. Dalit movements in India

C. Industrial Revolution

D. Feudal monarchy in Europe

ANSWERS Quiz 157

1. B

Explanation: Ethnic identities can sometimes be adopted (e.g., through assimilation or intermarriage); race is socially imposed.

2. C

Explanation: Hall viewed ethnicity as not fixed but shaped by history, diaspora, and shifting cultural narratives.

3. C

Explanation: Mongoloid is an outdated anthropological term for East Asian and some Indigenous American populations.

4. C

Explanation: “Latino” refers to cultural and linguistic heritage (Spanish/Portuguese), not race.

5. C

Explanation: Ethnonationalism promotes political power or recognition for a dominant ethnic group, often excluding others.