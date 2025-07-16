Daily Quiz- 160

1. How do ring galaxies typically form?

A. By the collapse of gas clouds in isolation

B. Through tidal disruption of globular clusters

C. Via direct impact of one galaxy through the centre of another

D. From supernova remnants in elliptical galaxies

2. The Cosmic Owl’s black holes are described as being 10 million times more massive than the Sun. What type of black holes are these likely to be?

A. Primordial black holes

B. Intermediate-mass black holes

C. Stellar-mass black holes

D. Supermassive black holes

3. The Cosmic Owl structure lies approximately 11 billion light-years away. Which cosmological era does this observation likely correspond to?

A. Reionisation era

B. Present epoch

C. Post-stellar epoch

D. Peak of cosmic star formation

4. Which radio observatory provided supporting evidence for the Cosmic Owl’s star-forming activity besides ALMA?

A. Arecibo Observatory

B. FAST Radio Telescope

C. Very Large Array (VLA)

D. LOFAR

5. Why is the Cosmic Owl considered an important discovery for understanding galactic evolution?

A. It is the closest known elliptical galaxy

B. It shows first-time evidence of anti-matter formation

C. It helps trace the interaction between black hole activity and star birth

D. It confirms that galaxies cannot collide in the Universe

Answers Quiz- 159 ( July 15)

1. B. Galactic collision

Explanation: The “Cosmic Owl” is formed by the collision of two ring galaxies around 11 billion light-years away. This collision caused structural features resembling an owl’s face.

2. C. Presence of accreting supermassive black holes

Explanation: Both galactic cores host black holes that are actively pulling in material, making the centres bright and visually resemble “eyes”.

3. B. James Webb Space Telescope and ALMA

Explanation: JWST initially spotted the structure; ALMA (Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array) confirmed ongoing star formation due to shocks and jets.

4. C. It’s a deep-sky field used for studying galaxy formation and evolution

Explanation: The COSMOS field is a well-studied region of deep space used for understanding cosmic structure and evolution.

5. B. Shockwaves and particle jets from a black hole

Explanation: The jet from one galaxy’s black hole is compressing gas, triggering rapid star formation in the central region (“beak”).