Daily Quiz- 163

1. In terms of climatology, Mistral winds provide an example of:

A. Polar vortex behaviour

B. Diurnal wind circulation

C. Pressure-gradient-induced local winds

D. Cyclonic convergence

2. The Mistral’s drying effects reduce the risk of:

A. Wind shear in aviation

B. Hailstorms in coastal regions

C. Crop mildew and fungal blights

D. Tornado formation

3. Which of the following artists was notably influenced by the Mistral wind in their work?

A. Claude Monet

B. Pablo Picasso

C. Vincent van Gogh

D. Henri Matisse

4. Which international mechanism could be leveraged to improve wildfire resilience in areas affected by winds like the Mistral?

A. Sendai Framework

B. Kyoto Protocol

C. Cartagena Protocol

D. CITES Convention

5. Why is the Rhone Valley uniquely susceptible to strong Mistral winds?

A. Its vegetation absorbs wind energy

B. It forms a natural depression below sea level

C. It aligns north–south and channels winds

D. It is shielded by the Pyrenees on all sides

Answers Quiz 162 (July 18)

1. C

Explanation: The strong gusts and dryness of the Mistral make wildfires spread rapidly and uncontrollably, as seen in Marseille.

2. C

Explanation: The dry nature of Mistral winds prevents fungal growth in grapes, benefiting viticulture in the region.

3. D

Explanation: The Mistral moves toward the Mediterranean from continental Europe, not the other way around.

4. C

Explanation: Loo (India) and Mistral (France) are hot and cold respectively, but both intensify wildfires due to their dryness and strength.

5. C

Explanation: Wind speed forecasting and early warnings are crucial in preventing and mitigating wildfire damage in Mistral-affected zones.

