Daily Quiz-164

Build your GK bank
article_Author
Ravneet Kaur
TNS
Chandigarh, Updated At : 07:57 PM Jul 20, 2025 IST
1. Lightning follows a zig-zag path primarily due to:
A. Presence of magnetic fields near Earth’s surface
B. Uniform temperature distribution in the atmosphere
C. Variability in air resistance and ion concentration
D. Wind shear and cloud rotation
2. Which of the following is essential for nitrogen fixation through lightning?
A. Free hydrogen ions in clouds
B. Very high altitudes
C. High atmospheric pressure
D. Extremely high temperatures
3. Which part of the lightning discharge process begins first?
A. Return stroke
B. Dart leader
C. Step leader
D. Ground streamer
4. Which of the following statements about lightning is incorrect?
A. It can occur within a cloud, between clouds, or between cloud and ground
B. It only occurs when clouds are heavily charged with positive ions
C. It helps in the fixation of atmospheric nitrogen
D. It can maintain the Earth’s electrical balance
5. What is the role of “return stroke” in a lightning flash?
A. It forms the first visible part of the lightning
B. It absorbs the electromagnetic wave
C. It ionizes nitrogen in the stratosphere
D. It neutralizes all cloud charges

Answers Quiz- 163 (July 19)

1. C
Explanation: The Mistral forms due to a pressure gradient between high-pressure and low-pressure zones, a classic local wind mechanism.
2. C
Explanation: Dry air lowers humidity, which discourages fungal infections in crops like grapes and olives.
3. C
Explanation: Van Gogh, who lived in Arles (southern France), referenced the Mistral’s visual and emotional effects in his paintings and letters.
4. A
Explanation: The Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction promotes early warning systems and resilience-building for climate-related disasters like wildfires.
5. C
Explanation: The north–south alignment of the Rhone Valley creates a natural wind tunnel, accelerating the Mistral’s flow.
