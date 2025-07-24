Daily Quiz-168

Q1. With reference to the drought in the Western Balkans, consider the following impacts:

1. Disruption in river navigation

2. Livestock panic migration

3. Emergency water supply deployment

4. Oil extraction halted

Which of the above were reported outcomes?

A. 1, 2, and 3 only

B. 1 and 4 only

C. 2 and 3 only

D. All four

Q2. Which of the following best represents the precautionary principle in public health, as implied by the leukaemia studies in children?

A. Increasing funding for cancer treatments

B. Initiating treatment only after diagnosis

C. Preventing exposure to harmful chemicals near oil and gas wells

D. Allowing development projects with minimal regulations

Q3. Acute lymphocytic leukaemia (ALL), discussed in the context of children living near oil and gas wells, is best described as:

A. A slow-developing cancer affecting the liver

B. A rare blood cancer with low survival rates

C. A rapidly progressing cancer that starts in the bone marrow

D. A genetic disorder commonly found in industrial workers

Q4. Which of the following is the most likely reason for the observed rise in childhood leukaemia near gas and oil wells, as per environmental epidemiologists?

A. Increased global radiation levels

B. Genetic mutations passed through generations

C. Exposure to chemicals emitted during drilling and extraction

D. Overuse of antibiotics in households near wells

Q5. What do the cases of representation of Muslim women in Lok Sabha and Surat’s waste management success have in common from a public policy perspective?

A. Both rely heavily on foreign assistance for implementation

B. Both show that structural challenges can be partially mitigated through institutional mechanisms

C. Both represent failures of democratic institutions to ensure inclusivity

D. Both have been achieved without any role of political leadership

Answers Quiz 167 (July 23)

1. B

Explanation: The book underscores that despite the criticism of dynastic politics, it has facilitated the entry of Muslim women into the Lok Sabha, with 13 out of 18 coming from political families. This implies that family legacies have often enabled access to political spaces otherwise hard to penetrate for Muslim women.

2. B

Explanation: Maimoona Sultan was elected on a Congress ticket, not BSP. Mehbooba Mufti (PDP), Nusrat Jahan (TMC) and Mohsina Kidwai (Congress) are correctly matched.

3. C

Explanation: Surat treats waste as a resource, converting it into products like compost, recycled materials, and CNG. This aligns with the “Waste-to-Wealth” model, a key concept in circular economy practices.

4. D

Explanation: The article mentions CNG, compost (fertilisers), construction blocks, paper, plastic, and glass, but not bio-ethanol.

5. C

Explanation: The mountain experienced unprecedented spring drying and lack of rainfall since May, directly indicating hydrological stress due to climate change-induced drought.

