Daily Quiz-17

Ivninder Pal Singh
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 02:16 PM Feb 22, 2025 IST
  1. The “Miyawaki method’ is well known for the _______

  2. Warm ocean surge of Peru current that recurs after 5-8 years in East Pacific along South America is__________

  3. Which Delhi Sultan built the fifth storey of Qutub Minar?

  4. Dachigam sanctuary is associated with conservation of__________

  5. Disease caused by eating fish found in water contaminated with industrial waste having mercury is ___________

Answer Quiz 16 (Feb 21)

1. Sucheta Kriplani 2. Prime Minister 3. Justice Ms. M. Fathima Beevi 4. 28 inches 5. bug

