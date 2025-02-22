Daily Quiz-17

The “Miyawaki method’ is well known for the _______
Warm ocean surge of Peru current that recurs after 5-8 years in East Pacific along South America is__________
Which Delhi Sultan built the fifth storey of Qutub Minar?
Dachigam sanctuary is associated with conservation of__________
Disease caused by eating fish found in water contaminated with industrial waste having mercury is ___________
Answer Quiz 16 (Feb 21)
1. Sucheta Kriplani 2. Prime Minister 3. Justice Ms. M. Fathima Beevi 4. 28 inches 5. bug
