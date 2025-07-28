DT
Daily Quiz- 172

MCQs based on the topic of clouds and atmospheric phenomena
Ravneet Kaur
TNS
Chandigarh, Updated At : 08:22 PM Jul 28, 2025 IST
Q1. Which of the following physical conditions is primarily responsible for the formation of Mammatus clouds?
A. High relative humidity in lower troposphere
B. Strong vertical uplift of moist air
C. Atmospheric turbulence and downdrafts beneath cumulonimbus clouds
D. Radiative cooling of stable air masses
Q2. In cloud formation, adiabatic cooling refers to:
A. Cooling due to heat loss to surrounding air
B. Cooling resulting from radiation of heat to space
C. Temperature drop due to pressure decrease during air expansion
D. Condensation of water vapour due to external cooling
Q3. Which cloud type is most closely associated with continuous, widespread precipitation and stable atmospheric conditions?
A. Cumulonimbus
B. Nimbostratus
C. Altocumulus
D. Cirrostratus
Q4. Which one of the following combinations correctly describes a non-rain-bearing, high-level cloud?
A. Altostratus – Middle level – No rain
B. Cirrus – High level – No rain
C. Stratocumulus – Low level – Rain
D. Cumulonimbus – Vertical – No rain
Q5. Which factor predominantly determines whether a cloud has vertical growth like cumulus or cumulonimbus?
A. Wind speed
B. Atmospheric pressure
C. Atmospheric stability
D. Surface humidity

Answers Quiz- 171

1. C
Explanation: HBS occurs after removal of excess PTH. It is the withdrawal, not excess, of PTH that contributes to calcium drop. So, PTH excess is not a direct cause post-surgery.
2. C
Explanation: Alkaline phosphatase is a marker of osteoblastic activity and reflects bone turnover, making it a useful marker during HBS management.
3. B
Explanation: Severe hypocalcaemia can lead to cardiac arrhythmias, including QT prolongation and ventricular fibrillation, making it a life-threatening complication.
4. B
Explanation: HBS is characterised by low calcium, low phosphate and high ALP due to increased bone uptake and turnover after PTH withdrawal.
5. B
Explanation: HBS occurs in both primary and secondary hyperparathyroidism, especially in CKD patients. Statement B is false.
……………………………………………………………
