Daily Quiz- 173

Daily Quiz- 173

Ravneet Kaur
TNS
Chandigarh, Updated At : 07:56 PM Jul 29, 2025 IST
Q1. Which cloud type would most likely interfere with aviation due to turbulence?
A. Cirrostratus
B. Stratus
C. Mammatus
D. Altostratus
Q2. Which of the following cloud types is least likely to result in any form of precipitation?
A. Cumulonimbus
B. Cirrocumulus
C. Nimbostratus
D. Cumulus congestus
Q3. Which of the following pairs is correctly matched?
Cloud Type
Feature
Lenticular
Mountain-induced, lens-shaped
Cirrostratus
Low-level, thick cloud
Nimbostratus
High-level, scattered
Cumulus
Fog-forming, near ground
Q4. Which cloud formation mechanism is most relevant when clouds form over windward sides of mountains?
A. Frontal lifting
B. Convergence lifting
C. Orographic uplift
D. Convective heating
Q5. Which of the following statements best differentiates stratus clouds from cumulus clouds?
A. Stratus clouds are vertically developed, while cumulus are horizontal.
B. Cumulus clouds form at higher altitudes than stratus.
C. Stratus clouds are horizontally layered and indicate stable air; cumulus are vertically growing and form in unstable air.
D. Stratus clouds occur only in summer; cumulus only in winter.

Answers Quiz- 172 (July 28)

1: C
Explanation: Mammatus clouds form due to descending air (downdrafts) and turbulence on the underside of cumulonimbus clouds, often during or after a thunderstorm, unlike most clouds formed by updrafts.
2: C
Explanation: As air rises, it expands due to lower pressure and cools adiabatically without heat exchange, which is crucial for cloud formation.
3: B
Explanation: Nimbostratus clouds are thick, layered, and cover large areas, producing continuous rainfall under stable air conditions.
4: B
Explanation: Cirrus clouds are high-altitude clouds made of ice crystals, wispy in appearance, and do not produce precipitation.
5: C
Explanation: Atmospheric instability encourages vertical development, leading to convectional clouds like cumulus and cumulonimbus.
