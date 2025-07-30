Daily Quiz-174

Q1. Which of the following clouds may span all three altitude levels and are capable of producing severe weather?

A. Stratocumulus

B. Cirrostratus

C. Cumulonimbus

D. Altocumulus

Q2. Consider the following statements regarding Mammatus clouds:

1. They are formed by downdrafts within thunderstorm anvils.

2. They always produce heavy precipitation.

3. They are often associated with atmospheric instability.

Which of the above is/are correct?

A. 1 only

B. 1 and 3 only

C. 2 and 3 only

D. All three

Q3. The term “dew point” is best defined as:

A. The temperature at which ice forms in the clouds

B. The temperature at which air becomes saturated with water vapour

C. The difference between wet and dry bulb temperatures

D. The level at which clouds disappear due to subsidence

Q4. Which of the following factors is least relevant to the shape and development of clouds?

A. Wind shear

B. Altitude

C. Soil type

D. Atmospheric stability

Q5. Which of the following pairs is correctly matched based on cloud appearance and weather implication?

Cloud type Weather Association Cirrus Fair weather, precedes warm fronts Cumulonimbus Fog and mist in early morning Stratus Thunderstorm with hail Altocumulus Tropical cyclones in mature stage

Answers Quiz 173 (July 29)

1: C

Explanation: Mammatus clouds indicate turbulence and unstable air masses, posing risks to aviation, especially near thunderstorms.

2: B

Explanation: Cirrocumulus clouds are high-altitude, small patchy clouds made of ice crystals and do not produce precipitation.

3: A

Explanation: Lenticular clouds form over mountains due to orographic lifting and look like lens-shaped saucers. Others are mismatched in type or feature.

4: C

Explanation: As moist air ascends a mountain slope, it cools and condenses to form clouds via orographic uplift.

5: C

Explanation: Stratus = horizontal layering (stable air); Cumulus = vertical development (unstable air).