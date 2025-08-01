Daily Quiz 176

1. In the interior of the Earth...

A.the temperature falls with increasing depth

B.the pressure falls with increasing depth

C.temperature rises with increasing depth

D.Both temperature and pressure fall with increasing depth

2. An earthquake’s epicentre is the...

A.point where the seismograph is located

B.point within the Earth where the movement along the fault occurs

C.approximate centre of a group of related earthquakes

D.point on the surface directly above where the rupture along the fault zone occurs

3. Which is the rarest naturally occurring element on Earth?

A. Gold

B. Antimony

C. Germanium

D. Astatine

4. Foucault experiment is proof of which one of the following?

A. Revolution of Earth

B. Rotation of Earth

C.Rotation of Moon

D.Revolution of Moon

5. Which one of the following is the time required for the Earth to return to a given point in its orbit with reference to fixed star, called?

A.Lunar year

B.Solar year

C.Tropical year

D.Sidereal year