DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Exam Mentor / Daily Quiz- 177

Daily Quiz- 177

Build your GK
article_Author
Ivninder Pal Singh
TNS
Chandigarh, Updated At : 12:26 PM Aug 02, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

1. How many kilometres are represented by 1 degree of latitude?

Advertisement

A.321 km

B.211 km

Advertisement

C.111 km

D.91 km

Advertisement

2. Which of the following features is the product of vulcanicity?

A. Fold Mountain

B. Escarpment

C. Geosynclines

D. Caldera

3. If the movement of the Earth's crust or a major climatic change makes an old stream young, it is called...

A. consequent stream

B. rejuvenation

C. subsequent stream

D. aggradation

4. Starting from the best quality of iron ore, which one of the following is the correct sequence of the iron ore based on the contents of pure iron?

A. Magnetite-Hematite-Limonite-Siderite

B. Hematite-Magnetite-Limonite-Siderite

C. Magnetite-Hematite-Siderite-Limonite

D. Hematite-Magnetite-Siderite-Limonite

5. How much of a time period 15 degree of longtitudes account for?

A.4 min

B.15 min

C.30 min

D.60 min

Answers Quiz- 176 (August 1)

1.C

2. C

3. D

4. B

5. D

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts