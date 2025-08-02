Daily Quiz- 177

1. How many kilometres are represented by 1 degree of latitude?

A.321 km

B.211 km

C.111 km

D.91 km

2. Which of the following features is the product of vulcanicity?

A. Fold Mountain

B. Escarpment

C. Geosynclines

D. Caldera

3. If the movement of the Earth's crust or a major climatic change makes an old stream young, it is called...

A. consequent stream

B. rejuvenation

C. subsequent stream

D. aggradation

4. Starting from the best quality of iron ore, which one of the following is the correct sequence of the iron ore based on the contents of pure iron?

A. Magnetite-Hematite-Limonite-Siderite

B. Hematite-Magnetite-Limonite-Siderite

C. Magnetite-Hematite-Siderite-Limonite

D. Hematite-Magnetite-Siderite-Limonite

5. How much of a time period 15 degree of longtitudes account for?

A.4 min

B.15 min

C.30 min

D.60 min

