Daily Quiz-178

Daily Quiz-178

MCQs on the dark web and Tor network
Ravneet Kaur
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:54 PM Aug 03, 2025 IST
1. The Tor network anonymises user data by:

A. Encrypting data only once at the entry point

B. Using blockchain to mask identity

C. Employing layered encryption and routing via multiple nodes

D. Redirecting data through proxy servers only

2. Which of the following best distinguishes the Deep Web from the Dark Web?

A. Deep web contains only legal content; dark web is exclusively illegal

B. Deep web is not indexed by search engines; dark web is encrypted and hidden

C. Dark web is a part of the surface web

D. Deep web requires Tor browser for access

 

3. What is the role of the exit node in the Tor network?

A. Encrypts the original request from the user

B. Connects to the actual website on the user’s behalf

C. Tracks user identity

D. Stores metadata about user traffic

4. Which protocol is used by most onion websites to ensure end-to-end encryption within the dark web?

A. FTP

B. HTTP

C. HTTPS over SSL/TLS

D. DNSSEC

5. Which of the following statements is FALSE about the Tor browser?

A. It disables scripts by default

B. It automatically blocks all cookies and trackers

C. It ensures complete anonymity even if users log into personal accounts

D. It routes traffic through at least three nodes

Answers Quiz-177 (August 2)

1. C

2. D

3. B

4. C

5. D

