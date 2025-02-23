Daily Quiz- 18

1. At which Indus Valley Site, the remains of Horse bones have been found?

2. Which Chinese travelers have mentioned the UNESCO World Heritage site Ajanta Caves in their accounts?

3. Researchers discovered a new scorpion species with 8 eyes and 8 legs in which country?

4. The “Pierre de Coubertin Medal” is awarded for the excellence in which field?

5. Which state is home to India’s first Artificial Intelligence (AI) university?

Answer Quiz- 17 (February 22)

Creation of mini forests in urban areas; 2. El Nino; 3. Firoz Shah Tughlaq; 4. Hangul; 5. Minimata disease