Daily Quiz-180

1. In the Tor network, why can’t any single node trace both the source and destination of a data packet?

Advertisement

A. Each node changes the destination

Nodes operate on different networks

Advertisement

Layered encryption hides routing data from each node

D. All nodes use blockchain masking

Advertisement

2. Which of the following best explains why .onion domains are inaccessible through normal browsers?

A. They use a proprietary IP standard

B. They bypass DNS resolution

C. They are encrypted into multiple layers

D. They are hosted on private IP spaces

3. Which one of the following correctly classifies the contents of the Internet?

A. Surface Web > Dark Web > Deep Web

B. Deep Web > Surface Web > Dark Web

C. Dark Web > Deep Web > Surface Web

D. Surface Web < Deep Web, with Dark Web as part of Deep Web

4. Why are cryptocurrencies often used for transactions on the dark web?

A. They are fully legal and traceable

B. They are government-issued and regulated

C. They offer pseudonymity and are difficult to trace

D. They are encrypted with onion routing

5. Which of the following is the most ethical concern surrounding the use of the dark web?

A. Loss of national revenue

B. Encryption standards used

C. Facilitation of anonymous criminal activity

D. Dependence on foreign technology

Answers Quiz-179 (August 4)

C

Explanation: Offering illegal services like ransomware violates cyber laws and is criminal, even though the platform might offer anonymity.

C

Explanation: Tor’s layered encryption and random node routing provide plausible deniability, as no single node knows both the source and destination of traffic.

A

Explanation:

Surface Web: Correct

Deep Web: Not just illegal markets; includes legal but unindexed data

Dark Web: Used for illegal content, not personal emails or e-banking

B

Explanation: JavaScript can be exploited for browser fingerprinting and other de-anonymization techniques. Tor disables it by default for security.

B

Explanation: Interpol and law enforcement agencies like the FBI and Europol conduct sting operations and surveillance on dark web marketplaces and illegal activities.