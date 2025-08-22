Daily Quiz- 197

1. The Subtropical High Pressure Belt is mainly formed due to:

A) Temperature inversion

B) Descending limbs of Hadley cells

C) Ocean currents

D) Jet stream divergence

2. Katabatic winds are:

A) Warm downslope winds

B) Cold downslope winds

C) Warm upslope winds

D) Cold upslope winds

3. Mediterranean climate is characterised by:

A) Hot, dry summers & mild, wet winters

B) Hot, wet summers & dry winters

C) Cold, wet summers & dry winters

D) Evenly distributed rainfall

4. Which Köppen climate type does most of India’s desert region belong to?

A) BWh

B) BWk

C) BSh

D) BSk

5. El Niño is associated with:

A) Cooling of central Pacific waters

B) Warming of central & eastern Pacific waters

C) Strengthening of trade winds

D) Enhanced Indian monsoon

Answers Quiz-196 (August 21)

1. C – Indian Ocean warming surpasses global average.

2. C – Both factors aid intensification.

3. B – Financial support for climate-hit countries.

4. D – Multi-pronged climate funding.

5. C – Linked to western disturbances.