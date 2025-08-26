Daily Quiz- 201

1. Which of the following statements about the Post Office Act, 2023 is correct?

A) It decentralises postal governance to states

B) It retains all colonial-era legal terminology

C) It expands India Post’s remit to banking and insurance

D) It abolishes money order services

2. Which administrative reform principle does the merger best exemplify?

A) Specialisation

B) Simplification

C) Overlapping mandates

D) Bureaucratic expansion

3. The origins of registered mail in modern form trace back to Britain in:

A) 1793

B) 1821

C) 1841

D) 1898

4. In the Indian context, the merger could raise equity concerns mainly because:

A) Urban areas will lose postal access

B) Speed Post costs more than Registered Post

C) Post offices will be privatised

D) All postal services will be online only

5. Which of the following reflects the cultural dimension of the merger?

A) End of British legacy

B) Public nostalgia for a trusted service

C) Court rulings against postal services

D) Replacement of physical stamps with QR codes

Answers Quiz- 200 (August 25)

1. D

Explanation: Warren Hastings expanded postal services but did not abolish postal charges.

2. B

Explanation: The move consolidates overlapping services to improve efficiency.

3. C

Explanation: Usage dropped from 244.4 million to 184.6 million — nearly 25%.

4. B

Explanation: Emails, messaging apps, and private couriers reduced demand.

5. B

Explanation: Registered Post’s proof of posting/delivery will be part of Speed Post.