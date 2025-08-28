DT
Daily Quiz-203

Daily Quiz-203

Ravneet Kaur
Chandigarh, Updated At : 07:05 PM Aug 28, 2025 IST
1. The Anand Marriage Act (1909) was related to:
a) Hindu Widow Remarriage
b) Sikh Marriages
c) Arya Samaj Marriages
d) Muslim Nikah
2. The Tropic of Cancer passes through which of the following states?
a) Punjab
b) Rajasthan
c) Haryana
d) Jammu & Kashmir
3. The Doaba region of Punjab lies between which two rivers?
a) Beas & Sutlej
b) Ravi & Beas
c) Sutlej & Yamuna
d) Chenab & Ravi
4. The highest mountain peak in Punjab is:
a) Shivalik
b) Karoh Peak
c) Dhauladhar
d) Hathi Dhar
5. The Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) system was introduced to:
a) Regulate MSP
b) Protect farmers from exploitation by middlemen
c) Promote contract farming
d) Subsidise fertilisers

Answers Quiz- 202 (August 28)

1. C
Explanation: Article 17 abolishes “untouchability” and forbids its practice in any form.
2. C
Explanation: Under Article 280 of the Constitution, the Finance Commission is set up every 5 years to recommend financial distribution between Union & States.
3. B
Explanation: State Election Commissions conduct elections for local bodies (Panchayats & Municipalities), while Assembly/Parliament elections are conducted by the Election Commission of India.
4. A
Explanation: The Ghadar Party was founded in 1913 in San Francisco by Lala Hardayal along with Indian immigrants to fight against British rule.
5. B
Explanation: Lord Dalhousie introduced the Doctrine of Lapse (1848) allowing annexation of princely states without natural male heirs.
