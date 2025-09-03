Daily Quiz-209

1. Which soil is best suited for cotton cultivation?

a) Alluvial Soil

b) Black Soil

c) Red Soil

d) Laterite Soil

2. The Indus River does not flow through which of these states?

a) Jammu & Kashmir

b) Punjab

c) Himachal Pradesh

d) Ladakh

3. Which city is known as the “Gateway of North-East India”?

a) Imphal

b) Shillong

c) Guwahati

d) Aizawl

4. The world’s largest freshwater lake by area is:

a) Lake Baikal

b) Lake Superior

c) Lake Victoria

d) Caspian Sea

5. Punjab’s major physiographic regions are:

a) Malwa, Doaba, Majha

b) Terai, Bhabar, Tarai

c) Kutch, Kathiawar, Saurashtra

d) None of these

Answers Quiz- 208 (September 2)

1. B

Explanation: The Kosi River is called the “Sorrow of Bihar” due to frequent floods.

2. A

Explanation: Karoh Peak (1,467 m) is located in the Shivaliks of Hoshiarpur district, Punjab.

3. D

Explanation: Narmada and Tapi flow westwards into the Arabian Sea, unlike most peninsular rivers.

4. A

Explanation: The Thar Desert covers Rajasthan & extends into Gujarat.

5. A

Explanation: The Satluj originates near Lake Mansarovar (Tibet).