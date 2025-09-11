DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Exam Mentor / Daily Quiz- 217

Daily Quiz- 217

GK bank
article_Author
Ravneet Kaur
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 07:38 PM Sep 11, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement
1. Which project is called the “Lifeline of Gujarat”?
A. Bhakra Nangal
B. Sardar Sarovar
C. Hirakud
D. Indira Sagar
2. Which Indian hydroelectric project faced international arbitration under Indus Waters Treaty?
A. Dulhasti Project
B. Kishanganga Project
C. Pandoh Project
D. Ranjit Sagar Project
3. Arrange the following dams from North to South:
1. Tehri
2. Bhakra
3. Hirakud
4. Indira Sagar
A. 1-2-4-3
B. 1-2-3-4
C. 2-1-3-4
D. 1-4-2-3
4. Which dam has created the reservoir known as Govind Sagar Lake?
A. Tehri
B. Bhakra
C. Hirakud
D. Indira Sagar
5. The largest earthen dam in India is:
A. Hirakud Dam
B. Nagarjuna Sagar Dam
C. Indira Sagar Dam
D. Tehri Dam

Answers Quiz- 216 (September 10)

1. B
Explanation: Baglihar Dam (J&K) is on Chenab River — Pakistan raised objections under Indus Waters Treaty.
2. B
Explanation: Pong Dam is on Beas River.
3. A
Explanation: Ranjit Sagar Dam is on Ravi.
4. B
Explanation: Tehri Dam (260.5 m) is India’s tallest dam, located on Bhagirathi in Uttarakhand.
5. C
Explanation: All pairs correct.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts