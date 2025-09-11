Daily Quiz- 217

1. Which project is called the “Lifeline of Gujarat”?

A. Bhakra Nangal

B. Sardar Sarovar

C. Hirakud

D. Indira Sagar

2. Which Indian hydroelectric project faced international arbitration under Indus Waters Treaty?

A. Dulhasti Project

B. Kishanganga Project

C. Pandoh Project

D. Ranjit Sagar Project

3. Arrange the following dams from North to South:

1. Tehri

2. Bhakra

3. Hirakud

4. Indira Sagar

A. 1-2-4-3

B. 1-2-3-4

C. 2-1-3-4

D. 1-4-2-3

4. Which dam has created the reservoir known as Govind Sagar Lake?

A. Tehri

B. Bhakra

C. Hirakud

D. Indira Sagar

5. The largest earthen dam in India is:

A. Hirakud Dam

B. Nagarjuna Sagar Dam

C. Indira Sagar Dam

D. Tehri Dam

Answers Quiz- 216 (September 10)

1. B

Explanation: Baglihar Dam (J&K) is on Chenab River — Pakistan raised objections under Indus Waters Treaty.

2. B

Explanation: Pong Dam is on Beas River.

3. A

Explanation: Ranjit Sagar Dam is on Ravi.

4. B

Explanation: Tehri Dam (260.5 m) is India’s tallest dam, located on Bhagirathi in Uttarakhand.

5. C

Explanation: All pairs correct.