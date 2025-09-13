DT
Daily Quiz-219

Daily Quiz-219

Ravneet Kaur
TNS
Chandigarh, Updated At : 02:09 PM Sep 13, 2025 IST
Himachal Pradesh, India. The Chamera-II hydroelectric power plant in Chamba district, Himachal Pradesh, India, constructed on the river Ravi by NHPC Limited
1. The Pandoh Dam diverts water from Beas River to which other river system?
A. Ravi
B. Sutlej
C. Yamuna
D. Indus
2. Which dam is associated with flood control in the Mahanadi Basin?
A. Tehri Dam
B. Hirakud Dam
C. Ranjit Sagar Dam
D. Indira Sagar Dam
3. Which of the following statements about Indus Waters Treaty is correct?
A. Signed between India & Pakistan in 1950
B. Mediated by the World Bank
C. Allocates all six rivers to Pakistan
D. Has been abrogated by India
4. Which of the following reservoirs is also a Ramsar Wetland?
A. Govind Sagar
B. Pong Dam Lake
C. Indira Sagar
D. Sardar Sarovar
5. Match the following dams with their purposes:
1. Tehri – Multipurpose (Hydropower, irrigation, drinking water)
2. Hirakud – Flood control
3. Bhakra – Irrigation & hydropower
Choose the correct code:
A. 1 only
B. 1 and 3 only
C. 1, 2 and 3
D. 2 only

Answers Quiz- 218 (Sept 12)

1. C
Explanation: Built on Narmada River, benefiting Gujarat, MP, Maharashtra, Rajasthan.
2. B
Explanation: Beas is an eastern river allocated entirely to India.
3. A
Explanation: Pong Dam is in Himachal Pradesh.
4. B
Explanation: Baglihar Dam is on Chenab, not Jhelum.
5. C
Explanation: Maharashtra has the largest number of dams (Rs 3,500+).
