Daily Quiz- 220

1. The Ranjit Sagar Dam (also known as Thein Dam) is built on which river?

A. Beas

B. Ravi

C. Sutlej

D. Chenab

2. Which dam is associated with the creation of Loktak Lake Hydroelectric Project in Manipur?

A. Hirakud Dam

B. Ithai Barrage

C. Tehri Dam

D. Kallanai

3. Which one of the following correctly matches the dam – nickname?

A. Tehri – Lifeline of Gujarat

B. Sardar Sarovar – Lifeline of Gujarat

C. Hirakud – Temple of Modern India

D. Bhakra – Longest dam in the world

4. The Salal Hydroelectric Project is built on which river?

A. Jhelum

B. Ravi

C. Chenab

D. Beas

5. Which of the following reservoirs is a UNESCO World Heritage Site tentative list nominee for its ecological importance?

A. Sardar Sarovar Reservoir

B. Hirakud Reservoir

C. Govind Sagar Reservoir

D. Kallanai (Grand Anicut)

Answers Quiz- 219 (September 13)

1. B

Explanation: Pandoh Dam diverts Beas water to Sutlej for the Bhakra Nangal project.

2. B

Explanation: Hirakud Dam was constructed after devastating floods of 1937 in Mahanadi Basin.

3. B

Explanation: Treaty signed in 1960, brokered by World Bank. Allocates 3 rivers each to India & Pakistan. Still in force.

4. B

Explanation: Pong Dam Lake (Maharana Pratap Sagar) is a Ramsar wetland site.

5. C

Explanation: All three are multipurpose projects with major stated purposes as above.