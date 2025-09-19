Daily Quiz- 225

1. In the Saragarhi engagement casualty numbers attributed to defenders and attackers are often quoted. Which pairing is most consistent with conventional tallies?

A) 21 defenders killed; Rs 200 attackers killed, 600 injured

B) 21 defenders killed; no attackers killed

C) 100 defenders killed; 10 attackers killed

D) 50 defenders killed; 50 attackers killed

2. Which of the following best explains the British granting awards and land to families of Saragarhi defenders?

A) To discourage further frontier service

B) To recognise extraordinary gallantry and maintain frontier morale

C) To transfer frontier lands to the British crown

D) To pay off tribal elders

3. The Battle of Saragarhi is often taught in military studies primarily as an example of:

A) Improvised guerrilla tactics against better-equipped forces

B) Last stand, exemplary discipline, and duty under overwhelming odds

C) Naval logistics in mountainous terrain

D) Use of armored vehicles in frontier warfare

4. Which modern army unit traces lineage to the Saragarhi defenders?

A) 1st Maratha Light Infantry

B) 4th Battalion, Sikh Regiment (4 Sikh)

C) 3rd Madras Regiment

D) 9th Gorkha Rifles

5. Which statement about the geopolitical location of Saragarhi is correct?

A) It is in present-day Afghanistan.

B) It is in present-day Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan.

C) It is in contemporary Indian Punjab.

D) It is on the India-China border.

Answers Quiz- 224 (September 18)

1. B

Explanation: Queen Victoria awarded the Indian Order of Merit to the 21 soldiers (the highest gallantry award for Indian soldiers then).

2. B

Explanation: The defenders kept fighting for nearly seven hours before being overrun.

3. A

Explanation: The British built an obelisk at Saragarhi and commisioned gurdwaras in Amritsar and Ferozepur to honour the martyrs.

4. B

Explanation: The defenders’ stand delayed the assault, helping the forts’ defenders prepare and hold.

5. B

Explanation: 12 September is commemorated as Saragarhi Day.