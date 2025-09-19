DT
Home / Exam Mentor / Daily Quiz- 225

Daily Quiz- 225

Battle of Saragarhi
Ravneet Kaur
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 05:06 PM Sep 19, 2025 IST
Vintage illustration after a photograph of Fort Gulistan, Tirah, North-West Frontier Province, British India, 1890s, 19th Century. It was attack during the Battle of Saragarhi was a last-stand battle fought before the Tirah Campaign between the British Raj and Afghan tribesmen. 12 September 1897
1. In the Saragarhi engagement casualty numbers attributed to defenders and attackers are often quoted. Which pairing is most consistent with conventional tallies?
A) 21 defenders killed; Rs 200 attackers killed, 600 injured
B) 21 defenders killed; no attackers killed
C) 100 defenders killed; 10 attackers killed
D) 50 defenders killed; 50 attackers killed
2. Which of the following best explains the British granting awards and land to families of Saragarhi defenders?
A) To discourage further frontier service
B) To recognise extraordinary gallantry and maintain frontier morale
C) To transfer frontier lands to the British crown
D) To pay off tribal elders
3. The Battle of Saragarhi is often taught in military studies primarily as an example of:
A) Improvised guerrilla tactics against better-equipped forces
B) Last stand, exemplary discipline, and duty under overwhelming odds
C) Naval logistics in mountainous terrain
D) Use of armored vehicles in frontier warfare
4. Which modern army unit traces lineage to the Saragarhi defenders?
A) 1st Maratha Light Infantry
B) 4th Battalion, Sikh Regiment (4 Sikh)
C) 3rd Madras Regiment
D) 9th Gorkha Rifles
5. Which statement about the geopolitical location of Saragarhi is correct?
A) It is in present-day Afghanistan.
B) It is in present-day Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan.
C) It is in contemporary Indian Punjab.
D) It is on the India-China border.

Answers Quiz- 224 (September 18)

1. B
Explanation: Queen Victoria awarded the Indian Order of Merit to the 21 soldiers (the highest gallantry award for Indian soldiers then).
2. B
Explanation: The defenders kept fighting for nearly seven hours before being overrun.
3. A
Explanation: The British built an obelisk at Saragarhi and commisioned gurdwaras in Amritsar and Ferozepur to honour the martyrs.
4. B
Explanation: The defenders’ stand delayed the assault, helping the forts’ defenders prepare and hold.
5. B
Explanation: 12 September is commemorated as Saragarhi Day.
