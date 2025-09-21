Daily Quiz-227

1. Which of the following pairs (city — rank category) from SVS 2025 is correct?

A) Amravati — Million-plus category rank 1

B) Dewas — Under 3 lakh population category rank 1

C) Chandigarh — Under 3 lakh rank 1

D) Navi Mumbai — under 3 lakh rank 1

2. Which city showed the highest percentage decline among metros as per the summary you provided?

A) Mumbai

B) Delhi

C) Chennai

D) Bengaluru

3. What does SVS explicitly measure that makes it more than a simple pollution index?

A) Only pollutant concentration levels

B) Policy compliance, governance actions and citizen awareness alongside pollution metrics

C) Only meteorological data

D) Only industrial NH3 emissions

4. A rapid improvement in city ranking (for example, Chandigarh from 31 to 8) is used to illustrate which concept in governance?

A) Authoritarian centralisation

B) Competitive federalism

C) Complete market liberalisation

D) International trade liberalisation

5. Which of the following SVS findings would best support an argument for decentralised solid-waste interventions?

A) Decline in PM10 levels only in metros

B) Improvements linked to road dust suppression and solid waste management indicators

C) No change in citizen awareness levels

D) Increase in industrial emissions without governance response

Answers Quiz- 226 (September 20)

1. B

Explanation: SVS is an assessment under the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP).

2. C

Explanation: Literacy rate is not an SVS parameter; the survey focuses on pollution control/management indicators.

3. B

Explanation: Indore topped the million-plus cities in SVS 2025.

4. A

Explanation: Chennai was reported as the only metro meeting the NAAQS benchmark (<60 µg/m³) in the summary.

5. B

Explanation: 103 of 130 cities registered lower PM10 levels in the 2025 survey.