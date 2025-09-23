Daily Quiz- 229

1. A solar eclipse can occur only on which lunar phase?

A) Full Moon

B) New Moon

C) First Quarter

D) Last Quarter

2. Which shadow region is responsible for totality (complete darkness) during an eclipse?

A) Penumbra

B) Umbra

C) Antumbra

D) Exumbra

3. The “Ring of Fire” phenomenon is associated with which eclipse type?

A) Total lunar eclipse

B) Partial solar eclipse

C) Annular solar eclipse

D) Penumbral lunar eclipse

4. During a total lunar eclipse the Moon appears red because:

A) The Moon emits its own red light under shadow

B) Rayleigh scattering in Earth’s atmosphere refracts red light into Earth’s umbra, illuminating the Moon

C) The Sun’s spectrum shifts to red for a few hours

D) The Moon’s surface temperature increases and glows red

5. Which statement correctly contrasts solar and lunar eclipses?

A) Solar eclipses are visible across half the Earth; lunar eclipses visible only in small regions.

B) Solar eclipses occur on Full Moon and lunar eclipses on New Moon.

C) Solar eclipses are harmful to view directly; lunar eclipses are safe to view unaided.

D) Solar eclipses last for several hours at any location; lunar totality lasts seconds.

Answers Quiz- 228 (September 22)

1. B

Explanation: The methodology captures how policy, infrastructure, and citizen behaviour interact to influence air quality.

2. B

Explanation: SVS is an annual evaluation under NCAP to encourage city-level actions on air quality.

3. B

Explanation: 22 cities achieved the NAAQS benchmark (<60 µg/m³) in the 2025 survey.

4. B

Explanation: The SVS 2025 example (e.g., Chandigarh’s jump) demonstrates focused local governance can yield rapid improvements.

5. B

Explanation: According to the data provided, Mumbai registered a 44% decline in PM10 levels, which is the highest percentage decline among metros. This indicates significant progress in air quality improvement in Mumbai compared to other major cities.