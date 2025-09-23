DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Exam Mentor / Daily Quiz- 229

Daily Quiz- 229

GK Bank

article_Author
Ravneet Kaur
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 08:47 PM Sep 23, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement
1. A solar eclipse can occur only on which lunar phase?
A) Full Moon
B) New Moon
C) First Quarter
D) Last Quarter
2. Which shadow region is responsible for totality (complete darkness) during an eclipse?
A) Penumbra
B) Umbra
C) Antumbra
D) Exumbra
3. The “Ring of Fire” phenomenon is associated with which eclipse type?
A) Total lunar eclipse
B) Partial solar eclipse
C) Annular solar eclipse
D) Penumbral lunar eclipse
4. During a total lunar eclipse the Moon appears red because:
A) The Moon emits its own red light under shadow
B) Rayleigh scattering in Earth’s atmosphere refracts red light into Earth’s umbra, illuminating the Moon
C) The Sun’s spectrum shifts to red for a few hours
D) The Moon’s surface temperature increases and glows red
5. Which statement correctly contrasts solar and lunar eclipses?
A) Solar eclipses are visible across half the Earth; lunar eclipses visible only in small regions.
B) Solar eclipses occur on Full Moon and lunar eclipses on New Moon.
C) Solar eclipses are harmful to view directly; lunar eclipses are safe to view unaided.
D) Solar eclipses last for several hours at any location; lunar totality lasts seconds.

Answers Quiz- 228 (September 22)

1. B
Explanation: The methodology captures how policy, infrastructure, and citizen behaviour interact to influence air quality.
2. B
Explanation: SVS is an annual evaluation under NCAP to encourage city-level actions on air quality.
3. B
Explanation: 22 cities achieved the NAAQS benchmark (<60 µg/m³) in the 2025 survey.
4. B
Explanation: The SVS 2025 example (e.g., Chandigarh’s jump) demonstrates focused local governance can yield rapid improvements.
5. B
Explanation: According to the data provided, Mumbai registered a 44% decline in PM10 levels, which is the highest percentage decline among metros. This indicates significant progress in air quality improvement in Mumbai compared to other major cities.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts